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Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & fees. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

2022 RAM 3500

133,911 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2022 RAM 3500

Big Horn

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14128426

2022 RAM 3500

Big Horn

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
133,911KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C63R3DL9NG134797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,911 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & fees. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
220-Amp Alternator

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
WHEELS: 18" X 8" POLISHED ALUMINUM
LED BED LIGHTING

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
OLIVE GREEN PEARL
TIRES: LT275/70R18E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
IP-MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES
7" CUSTOMIZABLE IN-CLUSTER DISPLAY
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HZ BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Bright Accent Shift Knob
ParkSense Front & Rear Park Assist
GVWR: 5 352 KG (11 800 LBS)
Requires Subscription
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Front Seatback Map Pockets Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Full-Length Upgraded Flo...
115-VOLT AUXILIARY POWER OUTLET - FRONT -inc: 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet - Exterior 400-Watt Inverter
LEVEL B EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror LED Taillamps Power Adjustable Pedals Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rear Power Sliding Window Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Fog Lamps Glove Box Lamp Footwell C...
MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
HEAVY-DUTY SNOWPLOW PREP GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield 220-Amp Alternator
MOPAR Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater MOPAR Winter Front Grille Cover GVWR: 5 352 kg (11 ...
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto Off-Road Info Pages Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio A/C w/Dual-Zone Auto Temperature Control GPS Navigation SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content Connected Travel & Traffic S...
Centre Stop Lamp w/Cargo Camera
SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body-Colour Grille Surround Black Interior Accents Sport Decal Body-Colour Door Handles Body-Colour Front Bumper Painted Rear Bumper
TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP B -inc: Centre Stop Lamp w/Cargo Camera Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Surround View Camera System Trailer Reverse Guidance Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
306-525-5211
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2022 RAM 3500