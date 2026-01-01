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2022 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD Odometer: 113,623Km <br/> Price: $31,990+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -No Accidents <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto <br/> -Lane Keep Departure Warning <br/> -Front Collision Warning <br/> -Blindspot Monitoring <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Eco Mode, Sport Mode <br/> -All Wheel Drive <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Snow Mode, Eco Mode <br/> -Auto Start/Stop Feature <br/> -Adaptive Cruise Control and much more. <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118. <br/>

2022 Toyota RAV4

113,623 KM

Details Description

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle
14423658

2022 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

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Contact Seller

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
113,623KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV5NC262923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # W1210
  • Mileage 113,623 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD Odometer: 113,623Km
Price: $31,990+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents


Highlight Features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Lane Keep Departure Warning
-Front Collision Warning
-Blindspot Monitoring
-Heated Seats
-Eco Mode, Sport Mode
-All Wheel Drive
-Backup-Camera
-Snow Mode, Eco Mode
-Auto Start/Stop Feature
-Adaptive Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available

Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

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639-590-7118

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$31,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2022 Toyota RAV4