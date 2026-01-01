$31,990+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Toyota RAV4
LE
2022 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
113,623KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV5NC262923
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # W1210
- Mileage 113,623 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD Odometer: 113,623Km
Price: $31,990+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
Highlight Features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Lane Keep Departure Warning
-Front Collision Warning
-Blindspot Monitoring
-Heated Seats
-Eco Mode, Sport Mode
-All Wheel Drive
-Backup-Camera
-Snow Mode, Eco Mode
-Auto Start/Stop Feature
-Adaptive Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.
Price: $31,990+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
Highlight Features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Lane Keep Departure Warning
-Front Collision Warning
-Blindspot Monitoring
-Heated Seats
-Eco Mode, Sport Mode
-All Wheel Drive
-Backup-Camera
-Snow Mode, Eco Mode
-Auto Start/Stop Feature
-Adaptive Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
Call Dealer
639-590-XXXX(click to show)
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2022 Toyota RAV4