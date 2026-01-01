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2023 Dodge Durango
GT
2023 Dodge Durango
GT
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
24,376KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RDJDG8PC599893
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 24,376 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD.
Recent Arrival! Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 8-Speed Automatic AWD
Recent Arrival! Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 8-Speed Automatic AWD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
Call Dealer
306-569-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Taylor Toyota
306-569-8777
2023 Dodge Durango