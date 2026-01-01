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2023 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk
2023 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
33,845KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDDN7PT541821
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2633661
- Mileage 33,845 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD.
Recent Arrival! 2.0L I4 DOHC 8-Speed Automatic 4WD
Recent Arrival! 2.0L I4 DOHC 8-Speed Automatic 4WD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
Call Dealer
306-569-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Taylor Toyota
306-569-8777
2023 Jeep Compass