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4WD.<br /><br /><br />Recent Arrival! 2.0L I4 DOHC 8-Speed Automatic 4WD

2023 Jeep Compass

33,845 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle
14035362

2023 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
33,845KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDDN7PT541821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2633661
  • Mileage 33,845 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD.


Recent Arrival! 2.0L I4 DOHC 8-Speed Automatic 4WD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

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306-569-XXXX

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306-569-8777

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$CALL

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Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

2023 Jeep Compass