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**2023 Nissan Kicks Stylish, Fuel Efficient & Amazing Value** Looking for a modern SUV thats affordable to own, fuel efficient, and loaded with features? This **2023 Nissan Kicks** is an outstanding choice. With only **61,700 km**, this compact SUV delivers sporty styling, modern technology, and impressive comfortmaking it perfect for city driving, commuting, or weekend road trips. With its sharp design, low operating costs, and roomy interior, the Nissan Kicks offers amazing value for drivers looking for a newer SUV without the high price tag. **Key Features:** * Stylish **Black Alloy Wheels** * High-resolution **Backup Camera** * Convenient **Keyless Entry & Push Button Start** * Premium **Heated Seats** * Heated Steering Wheel perfect for Saskatchewan winters * **Bluetooth Connectivity** for hands-free calls and music * **SiriusXM Radio** for added entertainment * Integrated **Turn Signal / Blind Spot Sensors** for added confidence * Smooth, fuel-efficient, and easy-to-drive performance This vehicle comes with a **Carfax report showing excellent service history and no accident records** and has completed a full **pre-inspection** for added peace of mind. It has also received a **fresh full synthetic oil service** along with **new air filters**, ensuring its fully road-ready for its next owner. The Nissan Kicks is well known for its impressive fuel economy, affordable ownership costs, modern safety features, and comfortable ridemaking it one of the smartest SUV choices in its class. **Why Buy From Siman Auto Sales?** * Easy financing available through 16 banks and lenders * Trades encouraged * Aftermarket warranties available for every need and budget * Proudly serving Saskatchewan for 18 years * Over 70 vehicles in stock * Trusted by customerscheck our reviews At **Siman Auto Sales**, were *large enough to make a difference and small enough to care.* ?? Dont miss out on this stylish and fuel-efficient Nissan Kickscontact us today to schedule your test drive!

2023 Nissan Kicks

61,700 KM

Details Description Features

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Nissan Kicks

SV EXCELLENT VALUE

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14183335

2023 Nissan Kicks

SV EXCELLENT VALUE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

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Contact Seller

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
61,700KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CV0PL568505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,700 KM

Vehicle Description

**2023 Nissan Kicks Stylish, Fuel Efficient & Amazing Value**

Looking for a modern SUV thats affordable to own, fuel efficient, and loaded with features? This **2023 Nissan Kicks** is an outstanding choice. With only **61,700 km**, this compact SUV delivers sporty styling, modern technology, and impressive comfortmaking it perfect for city driving, commuting, or weekend road trips.

With its sharp design, low operating costs, and roomy interior, the Nissan Kicks offers amazing value for drivers looking for a newer SUV without the high price tag.

**Key Features:**

* Stylish **Black Alloy Wheels**
* High-resolution **Backup Camera**
* Convenient **Keyless Entry & Push Button Start**
* Premium **Heated Seats**
* Heated Steering Wheel perfect for Saskatchewan winters
* **Bluetooth Connectivity** for hands-free calls and music
* **SiriusXM Radio** for added entertainment
* Integrated **Turn Signal / Blind Spot Sensors** for added confidence
* Smooth, fuel-efficient, and easy-to-drive performance

This vehicle comes with a **Carfax report showing excellent service history and no accident records** and has completed a full **pre-inspection** for added peace of mind. It has also received a **fresh full synthetic oil service** along with **new air filters**, ensuring its fully road-ready for its next owner.

The Nissan Kicks is well known for its impressive fuel economy, affordable ownership costs, modern safety features, and comfortable ridemaking it one of the smartest SUV choices in its class.

**Why Buy From Siman Auto Sales?**

* Easy financing available through 16 banks and lenders
* Trades encouraged
* Aftermarket warranties available for every need and budget
* Proudly serving Saskatchewan for 18 years
* Over 70 vehicles in stock
* Trusted by customerscheck our reviews

At **Siman Auto Sales**, were *large enough to make a difference and small enough to care.*

?? Dont miss out on this stylish and fuel-efficient Nissan Kickscontact us today to schedule your test drive!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
Power Gas Pedal
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

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306-546-XXXX

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306-546-3993

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$21,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2023 Nissan Kicks