$21,988+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Kicks
SV EXCELLENT VALUE
2023 Nissan Kicks
SV EXCELLENT VALUE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$21,988
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,700 KM
Vehicle Description
**2023 Nissan Kicks Stylish, Fuel Efficient & Amazing Value**
Looking for a modern SUV thats affordable to own, fuel efficient, and loaded with features? This **2023 Nissan Kicks** is an outstanding choice. With only **61,700 km**, this compact SUV delivers sporty styling, modern technology, and impressive comfortmaking it perfect for city driving, commuting, or weekend road trips.
With its sharp design, low operating costs, and roomy interior, the Nissan Kicks offers amazing value for drivers looking for a newer SUV without the high price tag.
**Key Features:**
* Stylish **Black Alloy Wheels**
* High-resolution **Backup Camera**
* Convenient **Keyless Entry & Push Button Start**
* Premium **Heated Seats**
* Heated Steering Wheel perfect for Saskatchewan winters
* **Bluetooth Connectivity** for hands-free calls and music
* **SiriusXM Radio** for added entertainment
* Integrated **Turn Signal / Blind Spot Sensors** for added confidence
* Smooth, fuel-efficient, and easy-to-drive performance
This vehicle comes with a **Carfax report showing excellent service history and no accident records** and has completed a full **pre-inspection** for added peace of mind. It has also received a **fresh full synthetic oil service** along with **new air filters**, ensuring its fully road-ready for its next owner.
The Nissan Kicks is well known for its impressive fuel economy, affordable ownership costs, modern safety features, and comfortable ridemaking it one of the smartest SUV choices in its class.
**Why Buy From Siman Auto Sales?**
* Easy financing available through 16 banks and lenders
* Trades encouraged
* Aftermarket warranties available for every need and budget
* Proudly serving Saskatchewan for 18 years
* Over 70 vehicles in stock
* Trusted by customerscheck our reviews
At **Siman Auto Sales**, were *large enough to make a difference and small enough to care.*
?? Dont miss out on this stylish and fuel-efficient Nissan Kickscontact us today to schedule your test drive!
Vehicle Features
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306-546-3993