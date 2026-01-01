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**2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT AWD Only 83,600 KM!** Looking for a stylish, fuel-efficient SUV thats packed with todays most wanted features? This **accident-free 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT AWD** with only **83,600 km** is ready for its next adventure! This Trailblazer has undergone our **comprehensive presale inspection**, has received a **fresh full synthetic oil service**, and comes with a **fresh Saskatchewan Safety Inspection**, giving you confidence and peace of mind from day one. **Plus, the balance of the factory powertrain warranty remains in effect until March 1, 2029, or 160,000 km, whichever comes first.** **Features include:** * All-Wheel Drive * Heated Front Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Remote Start * Apple CarPlay & Android Auto * Backup Camera * Lane Keep Assist * Forward Collision Alert * Automatic Emergency Braking * Blind Spot Monitoring * Rear Cross Traffic Alert * Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling * SiriusXM Radio * Alloy Wheels * Cruise Control * Power Drivers Seat * LED Lighting * Keyless Entry & Push Button Start This Trailblazer delivers impressive fuel economy, confident all-weather capability, and the latest safety technology, making it an excellent choice for commuters, families, or anyone looking for a versatile compact SUV. With the added peace of mind of the remaining **factory powertrain warranty**, you can drive away with confidence. **Easy financing available on-site through 16 banks and lenders with quick approvals!** Trades are always welcome, and we offer **aftermarket warranties** to fit every need and budget. **Siman Auto Sales** Large enough to make a difference, small enough to care. Proudly serving Saskatchewan for over **28 years** with **over 70 quality pre-owned vehicles** in stock. Check out our reviews and see why so many customers choose Siman Auto Sales!

2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

83,600 KM

Details Description Features

$26,988

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT FACTORY POWERTRAIN WARRANTY

Watch This Vehicle
14498986.825272971?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=32148

2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT FACTORY POWERTRAIN WARRANTY

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
83,600KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL79MRSL6RB134629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,600 KM

Vehicle Description

**2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT AWD Only 83,600 KM!**

Looking for a stylish, fuel-efficient SUV that's packed with today's most wanted features? This **accident-free 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT AWD** with only **83,600 km** is ready for its next adventure!

This Trailblazer has undergone our **comprehensive presale inspection**, has received a **fresh full synthetic oil service**, and comes with a **fresh Saskatchewan Safety Inspection**, giving you confidence and peace of mind from day one. **Plus, the balance of the factory powertrain warranty remains in effect until March 1, 2029, or 160,000 km, whichever comes first.**

**Features include:**

* All-Wheel Drive
* Heated Front Seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Remote Start
* Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
* Backup Camera
* Lane Keep Assist
* Forward Collision Alert
* Automatic Emergency Braking
* Blind Spot Monitoring
* Rear Cross Traffic Alert
* Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling
* SiriusXM Radio
* Alloy Wheels
* Cruise Control
* Power Driver's Seat
* LED Lighting
* Keyless Entry & Push Button Start

This Trailblazer delivers impressive fuel economy, confident all-weather capability, and the latest safety technology, making it an excellent choice for commuters, families, or anyone looking for a versatile compact SUV. With the added peace of mind of the remaining **factory powertrain warranty**, you can drive away with confidence.

**Easy financing available on-site through 16 banks and lenders with quick approvals!** Trades are always welcome, and we offer **aftermarket warranties** to fit every need and budget.

**Siman Auto Sales** Large enough to make a difference, small enough to care. Proudly serving Saskatchewan for over **28 years** with **over 70 quality pre-owned vehicles** in stock. Check out our reviews and see why so many customers choose Siman Auto Sales!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

Split Folder Rear Seats

Additional Features

AWD
ON-STAR
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

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306-546-XXXX

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306-546-3993

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$26,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer