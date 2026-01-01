$26,988+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT FACTORY POWERTRAIN WARRANTY
2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT FACTORY POWERTRAIN WARRANTY
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Certified
$26,988
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,600 KM
Vehicle Description
**2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT AWD Only 83,600 KM!**
Looking for a stylish, fuel-efficient SUV that's packed with today's most wanted features? This **accident-free 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT AWD** with only **83,600 km** is ready for its next adventure!
This Trailblazer has undergone our **comprehensive presale inspection**, has received a **fresh full synthetic oil service**, and comes with a **fresh Saskatchewan Safety Inspection**, giving you confidence and peace of mind from day one. **Plus, the balance of the factory powertrain warranty remains in effect until March 1, 2029, or 160,000 km, whichever comes first.**
**Features include:**
* All-Wheel Drive
* Heated Front Seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Remote Start
* Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
* Backup Camera
* Lane Keep Assist
* Forward Collision Alert
* Automatic Emergency Braking
* Blind Spot Monitoring
* Rear Cross Traffic Alert
* Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling
* SiriusXM Radio
* Alloy Wheels
* Cruise Control
* Power Driver's Seat
* LED Lighting
* Keyless Entry & Push Button Start
This Trailblazer delivers impressive fuel economy, confident all-weather capability, and the latest safety technology, making it an excellent choice for commuters, families, or anyone looking for a versatile compact SUV. With the added peace of mind of the remaining **factory powertrain warranty**, you can drive away with confidence.
**Easy financing available on-site through 16 banks and lenders with quick approvals!** Trades are always welcome, and we offer **aftermarket warranties** to fit every need and budget.
**Siman Auto Sales** Large enough to make a difference, small enough to care. Proudly serving Saskatchewan for over **28 years** with **over 70 quality pre-owned vehicles** in stock. Check out our reviews and see why so many customers choose Siman Auto Sales!
Vehicle Features
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306-546-3993