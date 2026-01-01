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The All New GMC Sierra has been redefined from Hood to Hitch. This 4WD Gray Sierra is a Crew Cab Pickup with a Turbocharged Diesel I6 3.0L engine and Alpine Umber interior color. Direct injection, active fuel management, and variable valve timing form the foundation of the EcoTec3 engines. Sierra sets the new standard in truck interiors with triple door seals, thicker insulation, and durable, soft-touch instrument panel materials. Attention to detail and quality makes the Sierra stand out. New dual density foam seat cushions improve comfort and reduce wrinkling with age. Rear seating space has improved with larger rear doors to provide ease of entry and exit.The Sierra is set apart with details such as standard halogen projector headlights and integrated corner steps. The new Sierra makes more use of High Strength steel in its fully boxed hydroformed frame than previous generations, with 2/3s of the Cab using High-Strength Steel. Larger axles and shear body mounts further reduce vibration and deliver a smoother ride. New, exclusive corrosion-resistant Duralife brake rotors come standard. Sierra is backed by a 60,000 km / 3 year base warranty and a 160,000 km / 5 year Powertrain warranty, the longest in its class. 24/7 Roadside Assistance is included at no extra charge for 5 years or 160,000 km. Drive the Sierra today to see for yourself how it truly has no peer!Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & fees. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

35,948 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2024 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali Ultimate Crew Cab

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14085501

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali Ultimate Crew Cab

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
35,948KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTUUHE85RZ376611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Alpine Umber
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,948 KM

Vehicle Description

The All New GMC Sierra has been redefined from Hood to Hitch. This 4WD Gray Sierra is a Crew Cab Pickup with a Turbocharged Diesel I6 3.0L engine and Alpine Umber interior color. Direct injection, active fuel management, and variable valve timing form the foundation of the EcoTec3 engines. Sierra sets the new standard in truck interiors with triple door seals, thicker insulation, and durable, soft-touch instrument panel materials. Attention to detail and quality makes the Sierra stand out. New dual density foam seat cushions improve comfort and reduce wrinkling with age. Rear seating space has improved with larger rear doors to provide ease of entry and exit.The Sierra is set apart with details such as standard halogen projector headlights and integrated corner steps. The new Sierra makes more use of High Strength steel in its fully boxed hydroformed frame than previous generations, with 2/3s of the Cab using High-Strength Steel. Larger axles and shear body mounts further reduce vibration and deliver a smoother ride. New, exclusive corrosion-resistant Duralife brake rotors come standard. Sierra is backed by a 60,000 km / 3 year base warranty and a 160,000 km / 5 year Powertrain warranty, the longest in its class. 24/7 Roadside Assistance is included at no extra charge for 5 years or 160,000 km. Drive the Sierra today to see for yourself how it truly has no peer!Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & fees. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Integrated Tailgate Step

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
ONYX BLACK
Seat-Massage
Generic Sun/Moonroof
REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO
GVWR 7100 LBS. (3221 KG) (STD)
Requires Subscription
SEATS FRONT BUCKET with centre console (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH ELECTRONIC PRECISION SHIFT ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode and steering column paddle shifters. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
DENALI ULTIMATE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
ALPINE UMBER FULL GRAIN LEATHER SEAT TRIM
ENGINE DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (305 hp [227 kW] @ 3750 rpm 495 lb-ft of torque [671 Nm] @ 2750 rpm) (Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (K05) engine block heater.)
WHEELS 22" (55.9 CM) 7-SPOKE ULTRA-BRIGHT MACHINED with bright chrome accents and dark paint (STD)
AUDIO SYSTEM 13.4 " DIAGONAL PREMIUM GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH GOOGLE BUILT IN APPS SUCH AS NAVIGATION AND VOICE ASSISTANCE INCLUDES COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN MULTI-TOUCH DISPLAY AM/FM STEREO Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featu...

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Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

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866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
306-525-5211
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2024 GMC Sierra 1500