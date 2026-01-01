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Black Mix Artificial Leather.<br /><br /><br />Recent Arrival! 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 8-Speed Automatic FWD

2024 Toyota Camry

25,899 KM

Details Description Features

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Toyota Camry

SE

Watch This Vehicle
13993029.807487851?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=32226

2024 Toyota Camry

SE

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

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Contact Seller

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
25,899KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1S11AK8RU265634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,899 KM

Vehicle Description

Black Mix Artificial Leather.


Recent Arrival! 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 8-Speed Automatic FWD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

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306-569-XXXX

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306-569-8777

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$36,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

2024 Toyota Camry