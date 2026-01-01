$36,900+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Toyota Camry
SE
2024 Toyota Camry
SE
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$36,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
25,899KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1S11AK8RU265634
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,899 KM
Vehicle Description
Black Mix Artificial Leather.
Recent Arrival! 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 8-Speed Automatic FWD
Recent Arrival! 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 8-Speed Automatic FWD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
Call Dealer
306-569-XXXX(click to show)
$36,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Taylor Toyota
306-569-8777
2024 Toyota Camry