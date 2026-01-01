Menu
Account
Sign In
AWD, Black Artificial Leather.<br /><br /><br />2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC Dual VVT-i 8-Speed Automatic AWD

2024 Toyota RAV4

45,589 KM

Details Description Features

$46,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
14437813

2024 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 14437813
  2. 14437813
  3. 14437813
  4. 14437813
  5. 14437813
  6. 14437813
  7. 14437813
  8. 14437813
  9. 14437813
  10. 14437813
  11. 14437813
  12. 14437813
Contact Seller

$46,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
45,589KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3D1RFV8RC399529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,589 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD, Black Artificial Leather.


2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC Dual VVT-i 8-Speed Automatic AWD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Toyota

Used 2024 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED for sale in Regina, SK
2024 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 45,589 KM $46,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota C-HR for sale in Regina, SK
2021 Toyota C-HR 67,425 KM $28,900 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid for sale in Regina, SK
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid 21,250 KM $64,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Taylor Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

2024 Toyota RAV4