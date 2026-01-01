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AWD, Black Cloth.<br /><br /><br />Recent Arrival! 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC Dual VVT-i 8-Speed Automatic AWD

2024 Toyota RAV4

51,444 KM

Details Description Features

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Watch This Vehicle
14500729

2024 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

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Contact Seller

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
51,444KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV7RW449261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,444 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD, Black Cloth.


Recent Arrival! 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC Dual VVT-i 8-Speed Automatic AWD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

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306-569-XXXX

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306-569-8777

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$44,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

2024 Toyota RAV4