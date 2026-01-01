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2026 GMC Acadia
AT4 AWD
2026 GMC Acadia
AT4 AWD
Location
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac
4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7
866-229-5207
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 461408A
- Mileage 45,511 KM
Vehicle Description
The Acadia is here! This AWDSilver Acadia offers excellent driving manners, whether on country roads, rough city streets or highways. It smoothes bumpy pavement and takes corners in a reassuring manner. The Acadia comes with a Gas 2.5L/ engine, and can carry a lot of cargo plus it seats six adults comfortably. Standard features on the base model include Bluetooth, a USB port, a rearview camera and a touch-screen audio system with satellite radio, remote start, and an eight-way power-adjustable drivers seat. Come down to Capital today for a test drive!Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & fees. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248
Vehicle Features
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Additional Features
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866-229-5207
Alternate Numbers306-525-5211
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866-229-5207