1992 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

$11,000 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 1 , 1 9 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10430373

10430373 VIN: WDB1400501A048557

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 61,198 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.