1992 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

61,198 KM

Details Description

$11,000

+ tax & licensing
Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

306-244-7878

5.0L

Location

1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3

61,198KM
Used
  • VIN: WDB1400501A048557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 61,198 KM

Vehicle Description


Check out this beautiful MercedesImported from Japan (is still left hand drive)Loaded with features and luxury and tons of power with the 5litre V8 engineSuper low km Front bumper could use paint

