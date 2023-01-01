$11,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,000
+ taxes & licensing
Full Throttle Sports and Leisure
306-244-7878
1992 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
1992 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
5.0L
Location
Full Throttle Sports and Leisure
1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3
306-244-7878
$11,000
+ taxes & licensing
61,198KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10430373
- VIN: WDB1400501A048557
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 61,198 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this beautiful MercedesImported from Japan (is still left hand drive)Loaded with features and luxury and tons of power with the 5litre V8 engineSuper low km Front bumper could use paint
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Full Throttle Sports and Leisure
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Full Throttle Sports and Leisure
1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3