Check out this beautiful spacious Triple E motorhome! This already spacious motorhome even has a side out to make it even more roomy.Priced for a quick as is sale! Come down and check it out before its gone.

2001 TRIPLE E COMMANDER

139,965 KM

Details Description

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
Other

Location

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3

306-244-7878

139,965KM
Used
VIN 2TP3536H41W016114

Vehicle Details

  • Mileage 139,965 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this beautiful spacious Triple E motorhome! This already spacious motorhome even has a side out to make it even more roomy.Priced for a quick as is sale! Come down and check it out before its gone.

1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3

306-244-7878

