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2001 Porsche 911 Carrera

132,225 KM

Details Features

$89,997

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2001 Porsche 911 Carrera

911Turbo Evo Motorsports & Tunerworks GT660 660HP

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14513608

2001 Porsche 911 Carrera

911Turbo Evo Motorsports & Tunerworks GT660 660HP

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$89,997

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
132,225KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WP0AB29941S687842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour BLACK & YELLOW
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 132,225 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

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306-934-1455

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$89,997

+ taxes & licensing>

G-Light Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

2001 Porsche 911 Carrera