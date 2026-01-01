$89,997+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2001 Porsche 911 Carrera
911Turbo Evo Motorsports & Tunerworks GT660 660HP
2001 Porsche 911 Carrera
911Turbo Evo Motorsports & Tunerworks GT660 660HP
Location
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
306-934-1455
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$89,997
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
132,225KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WP0AB29941S687842
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour BLACK & YELLOW
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 132,225 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
Call Dealer
306-934-XXXX(click to show)
$89,997
+ taxes & licensing>
G-Light Truck & Auto
306-934-1455
2001 Porsche 911 Carrera