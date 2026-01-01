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2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

245,115 KM

Details Features

$11,997

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS 1500 HD 6.0L V8 GAS

Watch This Vehicle
14462976

2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS 1500 HD 6.0L V8 GAS

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
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$11,997

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
245,115KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCGK13U23F175493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 245,115 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats

Convenience

Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

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306-934-XXXX

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306-934-1455

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$11,997

+ taxes & licensing>

G-Light Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500