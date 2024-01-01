Menu
<div>Moon & Tune Package:<br><br>Power Tilt & Slide Moonroof<br>12-Speaker Sony Audio System w/ DAEP 5.1 Surround Sound<br>AM/FM Stereo w/ 6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer<br>MP3 Capability<br><br><br>Leather-Trimmed Seats<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel<br>8-Way Power Driver Seat w/ Manual Lumbar Adjust<br>6-Way Power Front-Passenger Seat<br>Ford SYNC Voice-Activated Communications & Entertainment System<br>Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming<br>SiriusXM Satellite Radio<br>Auxiliary & USB Inputs<br>12-Volt Power Points (x2)<br>Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column<br>Power Windows w/ Driver One-Touch Up/Down Feature<br>Power Door Locks<br>Power Sideview Mirrors<br>Air Conditioning<br>Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control<br><br><br>Exterior Features:<br><br>Remote Start<br>Remote Keyless Entry<br>SecuriCode Keyless-Entry Keypad<br>Power Trunk Release<br>Quad-Beam Automatic Halogen Headlamps<br>Fog Lamps<br>Heated Sideview Mirrors w/ Security Approach Lamps<br>Rear Spoiler<br>17 5-Spoke Machined-Aluminum Wheels<br><br><br>Drivers Assistance:<br><br>Cruise Control<br>AdvanceTrac Electronic Stability Control<br>Brake-Actuated Traction Control<br>Tire Pressure Monitoring System<br><br><br>Performance Features:<br><br>3.0L Duratec FFV - 6 Cylinder Engine<br>240hp/ 223lb-ft Torque<br>6-Speed SelectShift Automatic Transmission</div>

2010 Ford Fusion

212,755 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Fusion

SEL - AWD - LEATHER - HEATED SEATS - SONY AUDIO - MOONROOF

2010 Ford Fusion

SEL - AWD - LEATHER - HEATED SEATS - SONY AUDIO - MOONROOF

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 11153368
  2. 11153368
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

212,755KM
Used
VIN 3FAHP0CGXAR374808

  Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  Interior Colour Charcoal Black Leather
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 374808
  Mileage 212,755 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

2010 Ford Fusion