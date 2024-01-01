$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Fusion
SEL - AWD - LEATHER - HEATED SEATS - SONY AUDIO - MOONROOF
2010 Ford Fusion
SEL - AWD - LEATHER - HEATED SEATS - SONY AUDIO - MOONROOF
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
212,755KM
Used
VIN 3FAHP0CGXAR374808
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 374808
- Mileage 212,755 KM
Vehicle Description
Moon & Tune Package:
Power Tilt & Slide Moonroof
12-Speaker Sony Audio System w/ DAEP 5.1 Surround Sound
AM/FM Stereo w/ 6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer
MP3 Capability
Leather-Trimmed Seats
Heated Front Seats
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
8-Way Power Driver Seat w/ Manual Lumbar Adjust
6-Way Power Front-Passenger Seat
Ford SYNC Voice-Activated Communications & Entertainment System
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary & USB Inputs
12-Volt Power Points (x2)
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Power Windows w/ Driver One-Touch Up/Down Feature
Power Door Locks
Power Sideview Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control
Exterior Features:
Remote Start
Remote Keyless Entry
SecuriCode Keyless-Entry Keypad
Power Trunk Release
Quad-Beam Automatic Halogen Headlamps
Fog Lamps
Heated Sideview Mirrors w/ Security Approach Lamps
Rear Spoiler
17" 5-Spoke Machined-Aluminum Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Cruise Control
AdvanceTrac Electronic Stability Control
Brake-Actuated Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Performance Features:
3.0L Duratec FFV - 6 Cylinder Engine
240hp/ 223lb-ft Torque
6-Speed SelectShift Automatic Transmission
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
2010 Ford Fusion