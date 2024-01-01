$24,887+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2500 144-in. WB - DIESEL
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2500 144-in. WB - DIESEL
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$24,887
+ taxes & licensing
266,422KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WD3BE7CC6A5439615
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 266,422 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Manual Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Traction and Stability Control
3.0L - 6 Cylinder Diesel Engine
188hp/ 325lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission
Manual Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Traction and Stability Control
3.0L - 6 Cylinder Diesel Engine
188hp/ 325lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury - AWD - INFINITY AUDIO - NAVIGATION 171,655 KM $20,435 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe LIMITED 2.0T - AWD - INFINITY AUDIO - NAVIGATION - LOCAL VEHICLE 101,912 KM $26,392 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier - AWD - NAVIGATION - PIONEER AUDIO - ACCIDENT FREE 114,662 KM $22,973 + tax & lic
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,887
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter