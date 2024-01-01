Menu
<div>Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column<br>Manual Adjustable Lumbar Support<br>Power Windows<br>Power Mirrors<br>Power Locks<br>Air Conditioning<br>Cruise Control<br>Traction and Stability Control<br><br>3.0L - 6 Cylinder Diesel Engine<br>188hp/ 325lb-ft Torque<br>Automatic Transmission</div>

2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

266,422 KM

$24,887

+ tax & licensing
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 144-in. WB - DIESEL

2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 144-in. WB - DIESEL

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$24,887

+ taxes & licensing

266,422KM
Used
VIN WD3BE7CC6A5439615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 266,422 KM

Vehicle Description

Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Manual Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Traction and Stability Control

3.0L - 6 Cylinder Diesel Engine
188hp/ 325lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

$24,887

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter