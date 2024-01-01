Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Ford F-150

156,614 KM

Details

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Ford F-150

XLT ......ONLY 156K!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford F-150

XLT ......ONLY 156K!

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

  1. 11263433
  2. 11263433
  3. 11263433
  4. 11263433
  5. 11263433
  6. 11263433
  7. 11263433
  8. 11263433
  9. 11263433
  10. 11263433
  11. 11263433
  12. 11263433
  13. 11263433
  14. 11263433
  15. 11263433
  16. 11263433
  17. 11263433
  18. 11263433
  19. 11263433
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
156,614KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1ET6CFB66610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P66610
  • Mileage 156,614 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre

Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT .....3.5 ECO BOOST for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 Ford F-150 XLT .....3.5 ECO BOOST 195,375 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 TRADESMAN for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 RAM 1500 TRADESMAN 177,537 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 218,730 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Email Mid City Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1744

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

Contact Seller
2012 Ford F-150