2012 Jeep Compass
4WD
2012 Jeep Compass
4WD
Location
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
306-242-1744
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
168,097KM
VIN 1C4NJDAB6CD554702
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # P54702
- Mileage 168,097 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
