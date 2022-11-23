Menu
2013 Hyundai Veloster

88,235 KM

Details Description Features

$14,978

+ tax & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Turbo LEATHER - LOCAL VEHICLE - LOW KMS

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

88,235KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9347953
  • Stock #: 142266
  • VIN: KMHTC6AE6DU142266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 88,235 KM

Vehicle Description


Ultimate Package:



Power Panoramic Tilt-and-Slide Sunroof

7" Touchscreen Infotainment System with Navigation

Rearview Camera & Backup Warning Sensors

115V Power Outlet

Automatic Headlight Control





Leather Seats

Heated Front Seats

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Premium Dimension Audio System with External Amp & Subwoofer

Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming

SiriusXM Satellite Radio

Auxiliary/ USB Input

Power Adjustable Lumbar Support

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Push To Start

Air Conditioning

Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column





Exterior Features:



Sport Styling Body Kit

Rear Body Coloured Spoiler

Remote Keyless Entry

Fog Lamps

Rear LED Taillights

17" Alloy Wheels





Drivers Assistance:



Reverse Camera

Rear Parking Sensors

GPS Navigation

Cruise Control

Traction and Stability Control





Performance Features:



1.6L - 4 Cylinder Turbocharged Engine

201hp/ 195lb-ft Torque

Automatic Transmission





Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

