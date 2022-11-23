$14,978+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Veloster
Turbo LEATHER - LOCAL VEHICLE - LOW KMS
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
306-373-8800 EXT.1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
88,235KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9347953
- Stock #: 142266
- VIN: KMHTC6AE6DU142266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 88,235 KM
Vehicle Description
Ultimate Package:
Power Panoramic Tilt-and-Slide Sunroof
7" Touchscreen Infotainment System with Navigation
Rearview Camera & Backup Warning Sensors
115V Power Outlet
Automatic Headlight Control
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Premium Dimension Audio System with External Amp & Subwoofer
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Exterior Features:
Sport Styling Body Kit
Rear Body Coloured Spoiler
Remote Keyless Entry
Fog Lamps
Rear LED Taillights
17" Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Reverse Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
1.6L - 4 Cylinder Turbocharged Engine
201hp/ 195lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
