$19,213+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Veloster
2.0 - HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL - ANDROID AUTO & APPLE CARPLAY - LOCAL VEHICLE
2019 Hyundai Veloster
2.0 - HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL - ANDROID AUTO & APPLE CARPLAY - LOCAL VEHICLE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$19,213
+ taxes & licensing
122,431KM
Used
VIN KMHTG6AF9KU012282
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chalk White
- Interior Colour Black Cloth w/ Blue Stitching
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 012282
- Mileage 122,431 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Front Seats
Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
7" Touch-Screen Display
6-Speaker AM/FM/MP3 Audio System
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Compatibility
Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System
Auxiliary & USB Connectivity
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Power Windows w/ Driver's Auto-Down
Power Door Locks
Power-Adjustable Side Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Exterior Features:
Remote Keyless Entry System
Automatic Projection Headlights
Headlights Escort Function
LED Daytime Running Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
18" Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
Blind Spot Detection w/ Lane Change Assist
Hillstart Assist Control
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Cruise Control
Drive Mode Select
Torque Vectoring Control
Vehicle Stability Management
Electronic Stability Control w/ Traction Control System
Performance Features:
2.0L MPI Atkinson - 4 Cylinder Engine
147hp/ 132lb-ft Torque
6-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ SHIFTRONIC Manual Mode
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
2019 Hyundai Veloster