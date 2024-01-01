Menu
Heated Front Seats
Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
7 Touch-Screen Display
6-Speaker AM/FM/MP3 Audio System
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Compatibility
Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System
Auxiliary & USB Connectivity
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Power Windows w/ Drivers Auto-Down
Power Door Locks
Power-Adjustable Side Mirrors
Air Conditioning


Exterior Features:

Remote Keyless Entry System
Automatic Projection Headlights
Headlights Escort Function
LED Daytime Running Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
18 Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
Blind Spot Detection w/ Lane Change Assist
Hillstart Assist Control
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Cruise Control
Drive Mode Select
Torque Vectoring Control
Vehicle Stability Management
Electronic Stability Control w/ Traction Control System


Performance Features:

2.0L MPI Atkinson - 4 Cylinder Engine
147hp/ 132lb-ft Torque
6-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ SHIFTRONIC Manual Mode


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

2019 Hyundai Veloster

122,431 KM

Details Description Features

$19,213

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Veloster

2.0 - HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL - ANDROID AUTO & APPLE CARPLAY - LOCAL VEHICLE

2019 Hyundai Veloster

2.0 - HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL - ANDROID AUTO & APPLE CARPLAY - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$19,213

+ taxes & licensing

122,431KM
Used
VIN KMHTG6AF9KU012282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chalk White
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth w/ Blue Stitching
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 012282
  • Mileage 122,431 KM

Vehicle Description

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2019 Hyundai Veloster