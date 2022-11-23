Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

150,664 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

2014 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

150,664KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9359116
  • Stock #: BP2017C
  • VIN: 3C4PDCGG5ET263716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,664 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Dodge Journey Crossroad $16,995 Plus Tax
3.6 L, 6 CYL, VIN#:3C4PDCGG5ET263716
150,664 Km, FWD, 7 Passenger, Cruise Control, Heated Leather Seats, CD, NAV, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Air, Tilt, Power Windows/Locks, AUX, USB & More! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info, please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!..

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Email Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

306-242-1777

