2014 Ford Mustang

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<p><b><span>California Special Edition! - 5.0L V8 w/ 420HP - Local Vehicle</span><span><br></span></b><span><br></span><b><span>Key Features:</span><span><br></span></b><span><br>- California Special Edition (402A Group)<br>- Comfort Package<br>- 5.0L 8-Cylinder Engine (420HP & 390 lb-ft. Torque)<br>- 6-Speed Manual Transmission<br>- 3.73.1 Gear Ratio w/ Limited-Slip Rear Differential<br>- Heated Leather Seats w/ Suede Inserts<br>- Power Moonroof<br>- 6-Speaker Shaker Premium Sound System<br>- SiriusXM Satellite Radio<br>- Ambient Interior Lighting<br>- Power-Adjustable Front Seats<br>- Universal Garage Door Opener<br>- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>- Power Sideview Mirrors w/ Pony Projection Lamps<br>- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel<br>- Unique Instrument Panel Finish & Door Panel Inserts<br>- GT/CS Side & Hood Stripes<br>- Unique Black Billet-Style Grille<br>- Unique Lower Fascia w/ LED Fog Lamps & Air Splitter<br>- Black Hood Vents<br>- Side Scoops<br>- Unique Decklid Badge<br>- Rear Diffuser-Style Lower Fascia<br>- Pedestal Rear Spoiler<br>- 19-Inch Black-Painted Machined Aluminum Wheels<br><br><b>Exterior Colour:</b> Deep Impact Blue Metallic<br><b>Interior Colour:</b> Charcoal Black Leather w/ Miko Suede Inserts<br><br><b>Manufacturers Brochure:</b> </span><a href=https://www.auto-brochures.com/makes/Ford/Mustang/Ford_US%20Mustang_2014.pdf target=_blank><span>https://www.auto-brochures.com/makes/Ford/Mustang/Ford_US%20Mustang_2014.pdf</span></a><span><br><br></span><span>Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.<br></span><span><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br></span><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span><span></span></p>

2014 Ford Mustang

146,762 KM

Details Description Features

$25,971

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Mustang

GT Premium - CALIFORNIA SPECIAL - 5.0L V8 - 420HP

Watch This Vehicle
14030742

2014 Ford Mustang

GT Premium - CALIFORNIA SPECIAL - 5.0L V8 - 420HP

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 14030742
  2. 14030742
  3. 14030742
  4. 14030742
  5. 14030742
Contact Seller

$25,971

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
146,762KM
VIN 1ZVBP8CF7E5208869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 208869
  • Mileage 146,762 KM

Vehicle Description

California Special Edition! - 5.0L V8 w/ 420HP - Local Vehicle

Key Features:

- California Special Edition (402A Group)
- Comfort Package
- 5.0L 8-Cylinder Engine (420HP & 390 lb-ft. Torque)
- 6-Speed Manual Transmission
- 3.73.1 Gear Ratio w/ Limited-Slip Rear Differential
- Heated Leather Seats w/ Suede Inserts
- Power Moonroof
- 6-Speaker Shaker Premium Sound System
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Power-Adjustable Front Seats
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Power Sideview Mirrors w/ Pony Projection Lamps
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Unique Instrument Panel Finish & Door Panel Inserts
- GT/CS Side & Hood Stripes
- Unique Black Billet-Style Grille
- Unique Lower Fascia w/ LED Fog Lamps & Air Splitter
- Black Hood Vents
- Side Scoops
- Unique Decklid Badge
- Rear Diffuser-Style Lower Fascia
- Pedestal Rear Spoiler
- 19-Inch Black-Painted Machined Aluminum Wheels

Exterior Colour: Deep Impact Blue Metallic
Interior Colour: Charcoal Black Leather w/ Miko Suede Inserts

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.auto-brochures.com/makes/Ford/Mustang/Ford_US%20Mustang_2014.pdf

Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

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306-373-XXXX

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306-373-8800

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$25,971

+ taxes & licensing>

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2014 Ford Mustang