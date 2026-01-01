$25,971+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Mustang
GT Premium - CALIFORNIA SPECIAL - 5.0L V8 - 420HP
2014 Ford Mustang
GT Premium - CALIFORNIA SPECIAL - 5.0L V8 - 420HP
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$25,971
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 208869
- Mileage 146,762 KM
Vehicle Description
California Special Edition! - 5.0L V8 w/ 420HP - Local Vehicle
Key Features:
- California Special Edition (402A Group)
- Comfort Package
- 5.0L 8-Cylinder Engine (420HP & 390 lb-ft. Torque)
- 6-Speed Manual Transmission
- 3.73.1 Gear Ratio w/ Limited-Slip Rear Differential
- Heated Leather Seats w/ Suede Inserts
- Power Moonroof
- 6-Speaker Shaker Premium Sound System
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Power-Adjustable Front Seats
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Power Sideview Mirrors w/ Pony Projection Lamps
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Unique Instrument Panel Finish & Door Panel Inserts
- GT/CS Side & Hood Stripes
- Unique Black Billet-Style Grille
- Unique Lower Fascia w/ LED Fog Lamps & Air Splitter
- Black Hood Vents
- Side Scoops
- Unique Decklid Badge
- Rear Diffuser-Style Lower Fascia
- Pedestal Rear Spoiler
- 19-Inch Black-Painted Machined Aluminum Wheels
Exterior Colour: Deep Impact Blue Metallic
Interior Colour: Charcoal Black Leather w/ Miko Suede Inserts
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.auto-brochures.com/makes/Ford/Mustang/Ford_US%20Mustang_2014.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Windows
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
Saskatoon Auto Connection
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
306-373-8800 EXT.1