2015 Dodge Journey

R/T

2015 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

Nova Auto Centre

501 44th St E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V9

306-373-6682

$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 107,600KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4662606
  • Stock #: B340
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG2FT522185
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
5-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Financing Available No accident WWW.NOVAAUTOCENTRE.COMINFO@NOVAAUTOCENTRE.COM


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • DVD / Entertainment
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag

Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

501 44th St E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V9

