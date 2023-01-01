$24,887+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Rogue
SV - AWD - HEATED SEATS - LOW KMS
2015 Nissan Rogue
SV - AWD - HEATED SEATS - LOW KMS
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$24,887
+ taxes & licensing
86,442KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV5FC861318
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 861318
- Mileage 86,442 KM
Vehicle Description
All Wheel Drive
6-Way Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Heated Front Seats
Panoramic Dual Pane Moonroof
Hands-Free Text Messaging Assistant
Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Exterior Features:
Remote Keyless Entry
Halogen Headlamps
LED Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/ Off Headlamps
Fog Lamps
Heated Mirrors with Integrated LED Turn Signal Indicators
Roof Rails
UV Reducing Solar Glass
Privacy Glass
Smart Access Doors
Chrome Door Handles
17" Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Reverse Camera
Cruise Control
Hill Descent Control
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
All Wheel Drive
2.5L - 4 Cylinder Engine
175hp/ 170lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
2015 Nissan Rogue