2015 Nissan Rogue

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>All Wheel Drive<br><br>6-Way Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Panoramic Dual Pane Moonroof<br>Hands-Free Text Messaging Assistant<br>Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System<br>SiriusXM Satellite Radio<br>Auxiliary/ USB Input<br>Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column<br>Power Windows<br>Power Mirrors<br>Power Locks<br>Push To Start<br>Air Conditioning<br><br><br>Exterior Features:<br><br>Remote Keyless Entry<br>Halogen Headlamps<br>LED Daytime Running Lights<br>Auto On/ Off Headlamps<br>Fog Lamps<br>Heated Mirrors with Integrated LED Turn Signal Indicators<br>Roof Rails<br>UV Reducing Solar Glass<br>Privacy Glass<br>Smart Access Doors<br>Chrome Door Handles<br>17 Alloy Wheels<br><br><br>Drivers Assistance:<br><br>Reverse Camera<br>Cruise Control<br>Hill Descent Control<br>Traction and Stability Control<br><br><br>Performance Features:<br><br>All Wheel Drive<br>2.5L - 4 Cylinder Engine<br>175hp/ 170lb-ft Torque<br>Automatic Transmission<br><br><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</div>

2015 Nissan Rogue

86,442 KM

Details Description Features

$24,887

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV - AWD - HEATED SEATS - LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV - AWD - HEATED SEATS - LOW KMS

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 10716329
  2. 10716329
  3. 10716329
  4. 10716329
  5. 10716329
  6. 10716329
  7. 10716329
  8. 10716329
  9. 10716329
  10. 10716329
  11. 10716329
  12. 10716329
  13. 10716329
  14. 10716329
  15. 10716329
  16. 10716329
  17. 10716329
  18. 10716329
  19. 10716329
  20. 10716329
  21. 10716329
  22. 10716329
  23. 10716329
Contact Seller

$24,887

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
86,442KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV5FC861318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 861318
  • Mileage 86,442 KM

Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive

6-Way Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Heated Front Seats
Panoramic Dual Pane Moonroof
Hands-Free Text Messaging Assistant
Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning


Exterior Features:

Remote Keyless Entry
Halogen Headlamps
LED Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/ Off Headlamps
Fog Lamps
Heated Mirrors with Integrated LED Turn Signal Indicators
Roof Rails
UV Reducing Solar Glass
Privacy Glass
Smart Access Doors
Chrome Door Handles
17" Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Reverse Camera
Cruise Control
Hill Descent Control
Traction and Stability Control


Performance Features:

All Wheel Drive
2.5L - 4 Cylinder Engine
175hp/ 170lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

Used 2017 Kia Sedona LX - HEATED SEATS - CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO - 8 PASSENGER for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Kia Sedona LX - HEATED SEATS - CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO - 8 PASSENGER 76,380 KM $26,249 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Sorento EX V6 AWD - AWD - 7 PASSENGER - HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Kia Sorento EX V6 AWD - AWD - 7 PASSENGER - HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL 80,020 KM $24,603 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Land Rover LR2 HSE - AWD - NAVIGATION - MERIDIAN AUDIO - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2014 Land Rover LR2 HSE - AWD - NAVIGATION - MERIDIAN AUDIO - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE 141,160 KM $18,352 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,887

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Rogue