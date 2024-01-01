Menu
GPS Navigation
Reverse Camera
Bluetooth Calling
Bluetooth Audio Streaming
USB Input
Remote Keyless Entry
Manual Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Traction & Stability Control
Air Conditioning
Dual Zone Climate
Heated Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors
Rear Privacy Glass
All-Weather Floor Mats

3.6L - 6 Cylinder Engine
283hp / 260lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

84,045 KM

Details Description Features

$22,214

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE - NAVIGATION - LOW KMS - LOCAL VEHICLE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE - NAVIGATION - LOW KMS - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller

$22,214

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
84,045KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGBG5GR216585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 216585
  • Mileage 84,045 KM

Vehicle Description

GPS Navigation
Reverse Camera
Bluetooth Calling
Bluetooth Audio Streaming
USB Input
Remote Keyless Entry
Manual Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Traction & Stability Control
Air Conditioning
Dual Zone Climate
Heated Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors
Rear Privacy Glass
All-Weather Floor Mats

3.6L - 6 Cylinder Engine
283hp / 260lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

$22,214

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan