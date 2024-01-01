$22,214+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE - NAVIGATION - LOW KMS - LOCAL VEHICLE
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE - NAVIGATION - LOW KMS - LOCAL VEHICLE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$22,214
+ taxes & licensing
84,045KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGBG5GR216585
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 216585
- Mileage 84,045 KM
Vehicle Description
GPS Navigation
Reverse Camera
Bluetooth Calling
Bluetooth Audio Streaming
USB Input
Remote Keyless Entry
Manual Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Traction & Stability Control
Air Conditioning
Dual Zone Climate
Heated Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors
Rear Privacy Glass
All-Weather Floor Mats
3.6L - 6 Cylinder Engine
283hp / 260lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan