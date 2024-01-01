$26,732+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Explorer
Limited - AWD - NAVIGATION - LEATHER HEATED & COOLED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - ACCIDENT FREE
2016 Ford Explorer
Limited - AWD - NAVIGATION - LEATHER HEATED & COOLED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$26,732
+ taxes & licensing
141,666KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8F84GGA05369
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Ebony Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A05369
- Mileage 141,666 KM
Vehicle Description
Intelligent 4WD
Dual-Panel Moonroof
Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces w/ Perforated Inserts
Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats
Heated 2nd-Row Seats
Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
10-Way Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats w/ Power Lumbar
Driver Seat Memory Feature
4-Way Adjustable Head Restraints
PowerFold 3rd-Row Seat
Push-Button Start
8" Colour LCD Touch Screen
12-Speaker Sony Audio System
Ford SYNC w/ MyFordTouch Voice-Activated Connectivity System
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Smart-Charging USB Ports
12-Volt Powerpoints (x4)
110-Volt Power Outlet
Multipiece Satin Chrome & Rosewood Film Instrument Panel
Ambient Interior Lighting
Power-Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Power-Adjustable Pedals w/ Memory
Power-Foldable Sideview Mirrors w/ Memory
Power Windows w/ Front One-Touch-Up/Down Feature
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tri-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control
Exterior Features:
Remote Start System
Remote Keyless Entry System
Intelligent Access (Smart Doors)
SecuriCode Invisible Keypad
Foot-Activated Hands-Free Power Liftgate
LED Automatic Headlamps w/ Halogen Reflector High Beams
Fog Lamps
LED Tail Lamps
Heated Sideview Mirrors w/ LED Turn Signal Indicators
Chrome Roof-Rack Side Rails
Bright Silver-Painted Grille w/ Chrome Bars
Chrome Door Handles
Dual Chrome Exhaust Tips
Rear Privacy Glass
18" Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Voice-Activated Navigation System
Front & Rear 180 Cameras w/ Washers
Forward & Reverse Sensing System
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System)
Cross-Traffic Alert
Terrain Management System
Cruise Control
Hill Start Assist
Trailer Sway Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
AdvanceTrac w/ Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Individual Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Performance Features:
Intelligent 4WD
3.5L Ti-VCT - 6 Cylinder Engine
290hp/ 255lb-ft Torque
6-Speed SelectShift Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
$26,732
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2016 Ford Explorer