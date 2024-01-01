Menu
Account
Sign In
Midsize Cars, 4dr Sdn SE FWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

2016 Ford Fusion

182,750 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford Fusion

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
182,750KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,750 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, 4dr Sdn SE FWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 90,607 KM $29,000 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 142,353 KM $18,000 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Dodge Journey R/T for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2011 Dodge Journey R/T 89,095 KM $17,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

Call Dealer

1-888-317-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-317-2537

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Fusion