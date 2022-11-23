$19,800+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Fusion
SE - Backup Cam, Heated Front Seats
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
- Listing ID: 9427791
- Stock #: 99826
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 119,845 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ford Fusion boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*CHARCOAL BLACK HEATED TERRACOTTA LEATHER FRONT SEATS, Front Wheel Drive, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Telematics, Power Steering, Power Windows, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Windows, Power Driver Seat, Smart Device Integration, Trip Computer, Cloth Seats, Front Side Air Bag, Floor Mats, Security System, Traction Control, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, A/C, Traction Control, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Door Locks, Knee Air Bag, Stability Control, Telematics, Keyless Entry, Back-Up Camera, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Door Locks, Power Passenger Seat, Cruise Control, Driver Restriction Features, Aluminum Wheels, Intermittent Wipers, MP3 Player, Temporary Spare Tire, Rear Defrost, Heated Mirrors, Brake Assist, Tires - Rear Performance, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Bluetooth Connection, Automatic Headlights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Tires - Front Performance, ABS, Auxiliary Audio Input, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, MP3 Player, MP3 Player, Power Mirror(s), Requires Subscription, Requires Subscription, Requires Subscription, Immobilizer*Stop By Today *For a must-own Ford Fusion come see us at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
