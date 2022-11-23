Menu
2016 Ford Fusion

119,845 KM

Details Description Features

$19,800

+ tax & licensing
$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2016 Ford Fusion

2016 Ford Fusion

SE - Backup Cam, Heated Front Seats

2016 Ford Fusion

SE - Backup Cam, Heated Front Seats

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

119,845KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9427791
  Stock #: 99826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,845 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ford Fusion boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*CHARCOAL BLACK HEATED TERRACOTTA LEATHER FRONT SEATS, Front Wheel Drive, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Telematics, Power Steering, Power Windows, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Windows, Power Driver Seat, Smart Device Integration, Trip Computer, Cloth Seats, Front Side Air Bag, Floor Mats, Security System, Traction Control, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, A/C, Traction Control, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Door Locks, Knee Air Bag, Stability Control, Telematics, Keyless Entry, Back-Up Camera, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Door Locks, Power Passenger Seat, Cruise Control, Driver Restriction Features, Aluminum Wheels, Intermittent Wipers, MP3 Player, Temporary Spare Tire, Rear Defrost, Heated Mirrors, Brake Assist, Tires - Rear Performance, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Bluetooth Connection, Automatic Headlights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Tires - Front Performance, ABS, Auxiliary Audio Input, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, MP3 Player, MP3 Player, Power Mirror(s), Requires Subscription, Requires Subscription, Requires Subscription, Immobilizer*Stop By Today *For a must-own Ford Fusion come see us at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
CHARCOAL BLACK HEATED TERRACOTTA LEATHER FRONT SEATS

