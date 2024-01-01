2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Menu
Front Climate Comfort & Visibility Package:

Cooled Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Leather Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Windshield
16-Way Powered Front Seats w/ Memory
60/40 Folding Rear Seats w/ Load Through
Adaptive Xenon Headlamps w/ High Beam Assist (AHBA)
Auto-Dimming Power-Folding Exterior Mirrors
Heated Exterior Mirrors w/ Approach Lamps & Blind Spot Monitoring


Sliding Panoramic Moonroof
Oxford Perforated Leather Seating Surfaces
Heated Front Seats
Push Button Keyless Start/Stop
8 Touch-Screen
Land Rover InControl Apps
Bluetooth Phone Connection & Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
HD Radio
Auxiliary & USB Inputs
12V Auxiliary Power Outlets
Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror
Interior Mood Lighting
Power Windows w/ Auto Open/Close
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Rubber Floor Mats
Rubber Cargo Mat


Exterior Features:

Keyless Entry
Power Gesture Tailgate
Headlamp Washers
Front Fog Lamps
Rear Privacy Glass
Bright Twin Tailpipes
20 Envy Aluminum Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Hard Disk Navigation System w/ Voice Control
Front & Rear Park Distance Sensors w/ Visual Display
Rear View Camera
Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
Heated Wiper Park Position
Four Corner Air Suspension
Terrain Response 2
Dynamic Response
All-Terrain Progress Control
Reactive Grounding Response
Hill Descent Control (HDC)
Gradient Release Control (GRC) & Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC)
Paddle Shifters
Cruise Control
HomeLink Universal Garage Door Opener
Intelligent Stop/Start System
Torque Vectoring
Trailer Stability Control
Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Cornering Brake Control (CBC)
Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)
Electronic Traction Control (ETC)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)


Performance Features:

Four-Wheel Drive (4x4)
5.0L Supercharged - 8 Cylinder Engine
510hp/ 461lb-ft Torque
8-Speed Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

133,424 KM

Details Description Features

$38,816

+ tax & licensing
2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport 5.0L V8 Supercharged - 4x4 - 510HP - NAV - MOONROOF - COOLED SEATS

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport 5.0L V8 Supercharged - 4x4 - 510HP - NAV - MOONROOF - COOLED SEATS

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$38,816

+ taxes & licensing

133,424KM
Used
VIN SALWR2EF5GA588287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Ebony Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 588287
  • Mileage 133,424 KM

Vehicle Description

Front Climate Comfort & Visibility Package:

Cooled Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Leather Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Windshield
16-Way Powered Front Seats w/ Memory
60/40 Folding Rear Seats w/ Load Through
Adaptive Xenon Headlamps w/ High Beam Assist (AHBA)
Auto-Dimming Power-Folding Exterior Mirrors
Heated Exterior Mirrors w/ Approach Lamps & Blind Spot Monitoring


Sliding Panoramic Moonroof
Oxford Perforated Leather Seating Surfaces
Heated Front Seats
Push Button Keyless Start/Stop
8" Touch-Screen
Land Rover InControl Apps
Bluetooth Phone Connection & Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
HD Radio
Auxiliary & USB Inputs
12V Auxiliary Power Outlets
Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror
Interior Mood Lighting
Power Windows w/ Auto Open/Close
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Rubber Floor Mats
Rubber Cargo Mat


Exterior Features:

Keyless Entry
Power Gesture Tailgate
Headlamp Washers
Front Fog Lamps
Rear Privacy Glass
Bright Twin Tailpipes
20" Envy Aluminum Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Hard Disk Navigation System w/ Voice Control
Front & Rear Park Distance Sensors w/ Visual Display
Rear View Camera
Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
Heated Wiper Park Position
Four Corner Air Suspension
Terrain Response 2
Dynamic Response
All-Terrain Progress Control
Reactive Grounding Response
Hill Descent Control (HDC)
Gradient Release Control (GRC) & Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC)
Paddle Shifters
Cruise Control
HomeLink Universal Garage Door Opener
Intelligent Stop/Start System
Torque Vectoring
Trailer Stability Control
Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Cornering Brake Control (CBC)
Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)
Electronic Traction Control (ETC)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)


Performance Features:

Four-Wheel Drive (4x4)
5.0L Supercharged - 8 Cylinder Engine
510hp/ 461lb-ft Torque
8-Speed Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

$38,816

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2016 Land Rover Range Rover