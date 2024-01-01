$38,816+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport 5.0L V8 Supercharged - 4x4 - 510HP - NAV - MOONROOF - COOLED SEATS
2016 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport 5.0L V8 Supercharged - 4x4 - 510HP - NAV - MOONROOF - COOLED SEATS
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$38,816
+ taxes & licensing
133,424KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN SALWR2EF5GA588287
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Ebony Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 588287
- Mileage 133,424 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Front Climate Comfort & Visibility Package:
Cooled Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Leather Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Windshield
16-Way Powered Front Seats w/ Memory
60/40 Folding Rear Seats w/ Load Through
Adaptive Xenon Headlamps w/ High Beam Assist (AHBA)
Auto-Dimming Power-Folding Exterior Mirrors
Heated Exterior Mirrors w/ Approach Lamps & Blind Spot Monitoring
Sliding Panoramic Moonroof
Oxford Perforated Leather Seating Surfaces
Heated Front Seats
Push Button Keyless Start/Stop
8" Touch-Screen
Land Rover InControl Apps
Bluetooth Phone Connection & Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
HD Radio
Auxiliary & USB Inputs
12V Auxiliary Power Outlets
Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror
Interior Mood Lighting
Power Windows w/ Auto Open/Close
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Rubber Floor Mats
Rubber Cargo Mat
Exterior Features:
Keyless Entry
Power Gesture Tailgate
Headlamp Washers
Front Fog Lamps
Rear Privacy Glass
Bright Twin Tailpipes
20" Envy Aluminum Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Hard Disk Navigation System w/ Voice Control
Front & Rear Park Distance Sensors w/ Visual Display
Rear View Camera
Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
Heated Wiper Park Position
Four Corner Air Suspension
Terrain Response 2
Dynamic Response
All-Terrain Progress Control
Reactive Grounding Response
Hill Descent Control (HDC)
Gradient Release Control (GRC) & Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC)
Paddle Shifters
Cruise Control
HomeLink Universal Garage Door Opener
Intelligent Stop/Start System
Torque Vectoring
Trailer Stability Control
Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Cornering Brake Control (CBC)
Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)
Electronic Traction Control (ETC)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Performance Features:
Four-Wheel Drive (4x4)
5.0L Supercharged - 8 Cylinder Engine
510hp/ 461lb-ft Torque
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Cooled Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Leather Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Windshield
16-Way Powered Front Seats w/ Memory
60/40 Folding Rear Seats w/ Load Through
Adaptive Xenon Headlamps w/ High Beam Assist (AHBA)
Auto-Dimming Power-Folding Exterior Mirrors
Heated Exterior Mirrors w/ Approach Lamps & Blind Spot Monitoring
Sliding Panoramic Moonroof
Oxford Perforated Leather Seating Surfaces
Heated Front Seats
Push Button Keyless Start/Stop
8" Touch-Screen
Land Rover InControl Apps
Bluetooth Phone Connection & Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
HD Radio
Auxiliary & USB Inputs
12V Auxiliary Power Outlets
Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror
Interior Mood Lighting
Power Windows w/ Auto Open/Close
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Rubber Floor Mats
Rubber Cargo Mat
Exterior Features:
Keyless Entry
Power Gesture Tailgate
Headlamp Washers
Front Fog Lamps
Rear Privacy Glass
Bright Twin Tailpipes
20" Envy Aluminum Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Hard Disk Navigation System w/ Voice Control
Front & Rear Park Distance Sensors w/ Visual Display
Rear View Camera
Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
Heated Wiper Park Position
Four Corner Air Suspension
Terrain Response 2
Dynamic Response
All-Terrain Progress Control
Reactive Grounding Response
Hill Descent Control (HDC)
Gradient Release Control (GRC) & Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC)
Paddle Shifters
Cruise Control
HomeLink Universal Garage Door Opener
Intelligent Stop/Start System
Torque Vectoring
Trailer Stability Control
Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Cornering Brake Control (CBC)
Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)
Electronic Traction Control (ETC)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Performance Features:
Four-Wheel Drive (4x4)
5.0L Supercharged - 8 Cylinder Engine
510hp/ 461lb-ft Torque
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
2010 Ford Edge Limited - AWD - LEATHER - SIRIUSXM - PREMIUM AUDIO 283,915 KM $9,688 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Venue Essential - LOW KMS - LOCAL VEHICLE - CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO 46,826 KM $21,202 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru Forester Convenience - AWD - CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO - EYESIGHT TECH. - LOCAL VEHICLE 141,822 KM $24,853 + tax & lic
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$38,816
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2016 Land Rover Range Rover