2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>MB-Tex (Imitation Leather) Seating Surfaces<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel<br>Power Front Seats w/ Power Lumbar Support<br>Drivers Seat Memory Feature<br>Front Seats Thigh Extension Support<br>Multi-Colour Ambient Cabin Lighting<br>Pushbutton Keyless-Start<br>Illuminated Door Sills<br>High-Resolution Colour Instrument Cluster Multifunction Display<br>COMAND Infotainment System w/ 7 High-Resolution Central Screen<br>Central Controller<br>Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming<br>Apple CarPlay Smartphone Integration<br>HD Radio Receiver<br>In-Dash CD Player w/ MP3 Capability & SD Card Reader<br>USB Ports<br>12V Power Sockets<br>Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column<br>Power Windows<br>Power Door Locks<br>Power Side Mirrors<br>Carpet Floor Mats<br>Air Conditioning<br>Dual-Zone Digital Automatic Climate Control<br><br><br>Exterior Features:<br><br>Keyless Start<br>SmartKey Remote Locking<br>Automatic Light-Sensing Headlamps<br>Daytime Running Lamps<br>Front Foglamps<br>Partial-LED Taillamps<br>Heated Side Mirrors<br>Chrome Roof Rails<br>Rear Privacy Glass<br>Dual Exhaust Tips<br>18 Aluminum Alloy Wheels<br><br><br>Drivers Assistance:<br><br>GPS Navigation<br>Rear View Camera<br>Hill Descent Control<br>Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers<br>Collision Prevention Assist Plus<br>Attention Assist (Drowsiness Detection)<br>Cruise Control<br>ECO Start/Stop System<br>Dynamic Select w/ ECO, Sport & Manual Modes<br>Adaptive Braking Technology<br>Emergency-Sensing Brake Assist (BAS)<br>Hill-Start Assist<br>Electronic Stability Program (ESP)<br>Advanced Tire Pressure Monitoring System<br><br><br>Performance Features:<br><br>4MATIC All-Wheel Drive (AWD)<br>2.0L Turbo - 4 Cylinder Engine<br>208hp/ 258lb-ft Torque<br>7-Speed Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission w/ Steering-Wheel Shift Paddles<br><br><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span></div>

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

96,944 KM

Details Description Features

$26,440

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA250 4MATIC - AWD - NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS - CARPLAY - LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA250 4MATIC - AWD - NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS - CARPLAY - LOW KMS

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 11227538
  2. 11227538
Contact Seller

$26,440

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
96,944KM
Used
VIN WDCTG4GB3GJ273133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour NIGHT BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black MB-Tex
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 273133
  • Mileage 96,944 KM

Vehicle Description

MB-Tex (Imitation Leather) Seating Surfaces
Heated Front Seats
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Front Seats w/ Power Lumbar Support
Driver's Seat Memory Feature
Front Seats Thigh Extension Support
Multi-Colour Ambient Cabin Lighting
Pushbutton Keyless-Start
Illuminated Door Sills
High-Resolution Colour Instrument Cluster Multifunction Display
COMAND Infotainment System w/ 7" High-Resolution Central Screen
Central Controller
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
Apple CarPlay Smartphone Integration
HD Radio Receiver
In-Dash CD Player w/ MP3 Capability & SD Card Reader
USB Ports
12V Power Sockets
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Side Mirrors
Carpet Floor Mats
Air Conditioning
Dual-Zone Digital Automatic Climate Control


Exterior Features:

Keyless Start
SmartKey Remote Locking
Automatic Light-Sensing Headlamps
Daytime Running Lamps
Front Foglamps
Partial-LED Taillamps
Heated Side Mirrors
Chrome Roof Rails
Rear Privacy Glass
Dual Exhaust Tips
18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

GPS Navigation
Rear View Camera
Hill Descent Control
Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
Collision Prevention Assist Plus
Attention Assist (Drowsiness Detection)
Cruise Control
ECO Start/Stop System
Dynamic Select w/ ECO, Sport & Manual Modes
Adaptive Braking Technology
Emergency-Sensing Brake Assist (BAS)
Hill-Start Assist
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Advanced Tire Pressure Monitoring System


Performance Features:

4MATIC All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
2.0L Turbo - 4 Cylinder Engine
208hp/ 258lb-ft Torque
7-Speed Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission w/ Steering-Wheel Shift Paddles


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA250 4MATIC - AWD - NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS - CARPLAY - LOW KMS for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA250 4MATIC - AWD - NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS - CARPLAY - LOW KMS 96,944 KM $26,440 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Accord Sport - HEATED SEATS - MOONROOF - REMOTE START for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Honda Accord Sport - HEATED SEATS - MOONROOF - REMOTE START 112,049 KM $27,645 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Lexus ES 350 - EXECUTIVE PKG. - NAV - LEATHER HEATED/COOLED SEATS - MARK LEVINSON AUDIO - LOW KMS for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Lexus ES 350 - EXECUTIVE PKG. - NAV - LEATHER HEATED/COOLED SEATS - MARK LEVINSON AUDIO - LOW KMS 109,464 KM $28,475 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,440

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA