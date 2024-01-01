$26,440+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA250 4MATIC - AWD - NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS - CARPLAY - LOW KMS
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA250 4MATIC - AWD - NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS - CARPLAY - LOW KMS
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$26,440
+ taxes & licensing
96,944KM
Used
VIN WDCTG4GB3GJ273133
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour NIGHT BLACK
- Interior Colour Black MB-Tex
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 273133
- Mileage 96,944 KM
Vehicle Description
MB-Tex (Imitation Leather) Seating Surfaces
Heated Front Seats
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Front Seats w/ Power Lumbar Support
Driver's Seat Memory Feature
Front Seats Thigh Extension Support
Multi-Colour Ambient Cabin Lighting
Pushbutton Keyless-Start
Illuminated Door Sills
High-Resolution Colour Instrument Cluster Multifunction Display
COMAND Infotainment System w/ 7" High-Resolution Central Screen
Central Controller
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
Apple CarPlay Smartphone Integration
HD Radio Receiver
In-Dash CD Player w/ MP3 Capability & SD Card Reader
USB Ports
12V Power Sockets
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Side Mirrors
Carpet Floor Mats
Air Conditioning
Dual-Zone Digital Automatic Climate Control
Exterior Features:
Keyless Start
SmartKey Remote Locking
Automatic Light-Sensing Headlamps
Daytime Running Lamps
Front Foglamps
Partial-LED Taillamps
Heated Side Mirrors
Chrome Roof Rails
Rear Privacy Glass
Dual Exhaust Tips
18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
GPS Navigation
Rear View Camera
Hill Descent Control
Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
Collision Prevention Assist Plus
Attention Assist (Drowsiness Detection)
Cruise Control
ECO Start/Stop System
Dynamic Select w/ ECO, Sport & Manual Modes
Adaptive Braking Technology
Emergency-Sensing Brake Assist (BAS)
Hill-Start Assist
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Advanced Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Performance Features:
4MATIC All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
2.0L Turbo - 4 Cylinder Engine
208hp/ 258lb-ft Torque
7-Speed Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission w/ Steering-Wheel Shift Paddles
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
