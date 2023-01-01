Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

103,532 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Manual BACK UP CAMERA!! BLUETOOTH!! VERY CLEAN UNIT!!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Manual BACK UP CAMERA!! BLUETOOTH!! VERY CLEAN UNIT!!

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

103,532KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9498076
  • Stock #: PP1875
  • VIN: 1G1BD5SM1H7246397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 103,532 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2017 CHEVROLET CRUZE LT for Sale in Saskatoon. FRESH SK SAFETY DONE!! Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Payments Starting from $180 B/W O.A.C Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-4711839

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum AutoSport

2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 46,791 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 95,676 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Malib...
 89,700 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

Call Dealer

306-491-XXXX

(click to show)

306-491-7275

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory