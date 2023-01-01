$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Manual BACK UP CAMERA!! BLUETOOTH!! VERY CLEAN UNIT!!
Location
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
103,532KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9498076
- Stock #: PP1875
- VIN: 1G1BD5SM1H7246397
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 103,532 KM
Vehicle Description
Used 2017 CHEVROLET CRUZE LT for Sale in Saskatoon. FRESH SK SAFETY DONE!! Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Payments Starting from $180 B/W O.A.C Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-4711839
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
