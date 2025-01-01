$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Dodge Challenger
SRT Hellcat
2017 Dodge Challenger
SRT Hellcat
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
12,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDZC95HH584682
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow Jacket
- Interior Colour Sepia w/Silver/Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 12,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Challenger
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
Supercharged
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Active suspension
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
SATIN BLACK HOOD
TIRES: P275/40ZR20 P ZERO SUMMER
WHEELS: 20" X 9.5" DARK BRONZE FORGED ALUMINUM
ENGINE: 6.2L SUPERCHARGED HEMI HELLCAT V8 (STD)
YELLOW JACKET
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25R -inc: Engine: 6.2L Supercharged HEMI Hellcat V8 Transmission: 6-Speed Tremec Manual
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED TREMEC MANUAL -inc: Manual Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Requires Subscription
SEPIA W/SILVER/BLACK LAGUNA LEATHER SRT W/HELLCAT LOGO
