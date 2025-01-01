Menu
2017 Dodge Challenger

12,000 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat

13066051

2017 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
12,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDZC95HH584682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow Jacket
  • Interior Colour Sepia w/Silver/Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 12,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Challenger

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Powertrain

Supercharged
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Active suspension
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
SATIN BLACK HOOD
TIRES: P275/40ZR20 P ZERO SUMMER
WHEELS: 20" X 9.5" DARK BRONZE FORGED ALUMINUM
ENGINE: 6.2L SUPERCHARGED HEMI HELLCAT V8 (STD)
YELLOW JACKET
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25R -inc: Engine: 6.2L Supercharged HEMI Hellcat V8 Transmission: 6-Speed Tremec Manual
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED TREMEC MANUAL -inc: Manual Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Requires Subscription
SEPIA W/SILVER/BLACK LAGUNA LEATHER SRT W/HELLCAT LOGO

