$24,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT - STOW 'N GO SEATS - ACCIDENT FREE
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT - STOW 'N GO SEATS - ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
122,511KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGBG7HR556256
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 556256
- Mileage 122,511 KM
Vehicle Description
2nd & 3rd-Row Super Stow 'n Go Fold-In-Floor Seats
Radio 130 Multimedia Centre w/ 4 Speakers
Auxiliary Input
12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlets (x3)
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Dual Glove Boxes
Power Front Windows w/ Driver's 1-Touch Down
Power Locks
Power Side Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Exterior Features:
Remote Keyless Entry
Quad-Halogen Headlamps
Black Stow n' Place Roof Rack System
Heated Side Mirrors
Rear Privacy Glass
Drivers Assistance:
Cruise Control
Fuel Economizer Mode
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
All-Speed Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring Warning Lamp
Performance Features:
3.6L Pentastar VVT - 6 Cylinder Engine
283hp/ 260lb-ft Torque
6-Speed Automatic Transmission
Touring Suspension
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
