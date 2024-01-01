Menu
<div>2nd & 3rd-Row Super Stow n Go Fold-In-Floor Seats<br>Radio 130 Multimedia Centre w/ 4 Speakers<br>Auxiliary Input<br>12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlets (x3)<br>Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column<br>Dual Glove Boxes<br>Power Front Windows w/ Drivers 1-Touch Down<br>Power Locks<br>Power Side Mirrors<br>Air Conditioning<br><br><br>Exterior Features:<br><br>Remote Keyless Entry<br>Quad-Halogen Headlamps<br>Black Stow n Place Roof Rack System<br>Heated Side Mirrors<br>Rear Privacy Glass<br><br><br>Drivers Assistance:<br><br>Cruise Control<br>Fuel Economizer Mode<br>Electronic Stability Control (ESC)<br>All-Speed Traction Control<br>Tire Pressure Monitoring Warning Lamp<br><br><br>Performance Features:<br><br>3.6L Pentastar VVT - 6 Cylinder Engine<br>283hp/ 260lb-ft Torque<br>6-Speed Automatic Transmission<br>Touring Suspension<br><br><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span></div>

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

122,511 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT - STOW 'N GO SEATS - ACCIDENT FREE

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT - STOW 'N GO SEATS - ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

122,511KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGBG7HR556256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 556256
  • Mileage 122,511 KM

Vehicle Description

2nd & 3rd-Row Super Stow 'n Go Fold-In-Floor Seats
Radio 130 Multimedia Centre w/ 4 Speakers
Auxiliary Input
12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlets (x3)
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Dual Glove Boxes
Power Front Windows w/ Driver's 1-Touch Down
Power Locks
Power Side Mirrors
Air Conditioning


Exterior Features:

Remote Keyless Entry
Quad-Halogen Headlamps
Black Stow n' Place Roof Rack System
Heated Side Mirrors
Rear Privacy Glass


Drivers Assistance:

Cruise Control
Fuel Economizer Mode
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
All-Speed Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring Warning Lamp


Performance Features:

3.6L Pentastar VVT - 6 Cylinder Engine
283hp/ 260lb-ft Torque
6-Speed Automatic Transmission
Touring Suspension


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

