<div><br></div><b style=font-size: 1em;>FINANCING AVAILABLE</b><br><b style=font-size: 1em;>$225 Biweekly OAC. </b><br><b style=font-size: 1em;>All Credits,International Students,New comers,Work permit,Everybody Approved.        </b><div><b style=font-size: 1em;>NOVA AUTO CENTRE </b><br><b style=font-size: 1em;>1333 </b><b style=font-size: 1em;>IDYLWYLD DRIVE NORTH SASKATOON </b></div><div><b style=font-size: 1em;>MON - SAT 9 - 5 BEST FOR LESS</b><br></div>

2017 Ford Escape

60,400 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape

SE

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Nova Auto Centre

1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3

306-373-6682

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

60,400KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9GD6HUA72349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,400 KM

Vehicle Description


FINANCING AVAILABLE
$225 Biweekly OAC. 
All Credits,International Students,New comers,Work permit,Everybody Approved.        NOVA AUTO CENTRE 
1333 IDYLWYLD DRIVE NORTH
SASKATOON MON - SAT
9 - 5
BEST FOR LESS

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

