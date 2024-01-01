Menu
Trim LE - Accident Free! <div><div>\w/Heated Seats, Backup Cam Body: Sedan</div><div>Engine: 1.8L 4-Cyl 16-Valve DOHC Valvematic Engine Transmission: Automatic Mileage: Only 74,588 km Biweekly price is given Total price 25900 MPG City : 30 MPG Highway: 39 Doors: 4 Drivetrain: Front Wheel Drive Interior Colour: Black Exterior Colour: Super White</div></div>

2021 Toyota Corolla

76,200 KM

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla

LE

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Nova Auto Centre

1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3

306-373-6682

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

76,200KM
Used
VIN 5YFBPMBE1MP250332

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,200 KM

Trim LE - Accident Free! \w/Heated Seats, Backup Cam Body: SedanEngine: 1.8L 4-Cyl 16-Valve DOHC Valvematic Engine
Transmission: Automatic
Mileage: Only 74,588 km
Biweekly price is given
Total price 25900
MPG City : 30
MPG Highway: 39
Doors: 4
Drivetrain: Front Wheel Drive
Interior Colour: Black
Exterior Colour: Super White

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3

306-373-XXXX

306-373-6682

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

2021 Toyota Corolla