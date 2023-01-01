Menu
2017 Ford Escape

139,539 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

139,539KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9548365
  • Stock #: BP2113
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD3HUB63658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,539 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Escape SE $20,995 Plus Tax
1.5 L, 4 Cyl, VIN# 1FMCU9GD3HUB63658
139,539Km, 4WD, 6 Speed Automatic, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Sunroof, NAV, Cruise Control, USB, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Window, CD & More.
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

