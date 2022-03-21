Menu
2017 Ford Fusion

130,927 KM

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

2017 Ford Fusion

2017 Ford Fusion

4DR SDN SE AWD

2017 Ford Fusion

4DR SDN SE AWD

Location

Nova Auto Centre

501 44th St E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V9

306-373-6682

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

130,927KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8734754
  Stock #: C34b2
  VIN: 3FA6P0T95HR361662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,927 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

501 44th St E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V9

