$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Nova Auto Centre
306-373-6682
2017 Ford Fusion
4DR SDN SE AWD
Location
501 44th St E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
130,927KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8734754
- Stock #: C34b2
- VIN: 3FA6P0T95HR361662
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,927 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
