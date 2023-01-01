Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

90,466 KM

Details Description

$20,980

+ tax & licensing
$20,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

888-688-2408

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO LE

2017 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO LE

Location

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

888-688-2408

$20,980

+ taxes & licensing

90,466KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9561400
  Stock #: V-73825
  VIN: 5NPD74LF2HH159055

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # V-73825
  • Mileage 90,466 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Hyundai Elantra LE - Quiet, comfortable cabin, especially at highway speeds. Classy and thoughtfully laid-out interior design. Comes with Bluetooth Connectivity / Cruise Control / Drive Mode Select / Heated Seats / Tilt & Telescopic Steering. Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don’t, we’ll come pick it up. We want to buy your car! Visit our website, fill out our simple form (takes 1 minute) and get a real offer to sell or trade in your vehicle. Canada Drives is the fastest, safest and smartest way to sell your car. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we’ll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we’ll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Features Spare Tire;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Cruise Control;Drive Mode Select;Dual Air Bags;Heated Seats;In-Dash CD;MP3 Jack (AUX);Power Locks;Power Steering;Power Windows;Side Air Bags;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Traction Control (TCS);USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Voice Command

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

888-688-XXXX

888-688-2408

