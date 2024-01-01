$14,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GL - Heated Seats
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GL - Heated Seats
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-491-7275
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
123,835KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE1GH743016
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # XP216C
- Mileage 123,835 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Air Conditioning!
With a modern design and a very affordable price tag, the 2016 Hyundai Elantra is hard to pass up. This 2016 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today.
Elegance, fuel efficiency and safety are the three key things that best describe the 2016 Hyundai Elantra. The comfortable interior of the Elantra features higher-end soft-touch materials while the front seats are properly shaped for leisurely or aggressive driving styles. While the exterior offer properly placed curves and swooping line that combine elegantly with sweeping headlights and taillights making the Elantra look upscale without feeling gaudy or over the top. If you're in the market for a compact car that will delight both your sense of style and practicality, be sure to check out this 2016 Hyundai Elantra. This sedan has 123,835 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 145HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is GL. The GL Elantra has improved when it comes to its style, quality and performance. Features why this sedan is at a higher level are heated front bucket seats, front and rear cupholder, manual air conditioning, full cloth headliner and premium cloth seating surfaces. This car is loaded!Get one now! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $100.96 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!
As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
