Heated Seats, Air Conditioning!

With a modern design and a very affordable price tag, the 2016 Hyundai Elantra is hard to pass up. This 2016 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today.

Elegance, fuel efficiency and safety are the three key things that best describe the 2016 Hyundai Elantra. The comfortable interior of the Elantra features higher-end soft-touch materials while the front seats are properly shaped for leisurely or aggressive driving styles. While the exterior offer properly placed curves and swooping line that combine elegantly with sweeping headlights and taillights making the Elantra look upscale without feeling gaudy or over the top. If youre in the market for a compact car that will delight both your sense of style and practicality, be sure to check out this 2016 Hyundai Elantra. This sedan has 123,835 kms. Its black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 145HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Elantras trim level is GL. The GL Elantra has improved when it comes to its style, quality and performance. Features why this sedan is at a higher level are heated front bucket seats, front and rear cupholder, manual air conditioning, full cloth headliner and premium cloth seating surfaces. This car is loaded!Get one now! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Air Conditioning.

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $100.96 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

2016 Hyundai Elantra
GL - Heated Seats
$14,995 + tax & licensing
123,835 KM
VIN 5NPDH4AE1GH743016
Stock # XP216C
Exterior Colour Black
Body Style Sedan
Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
Transmission Automatic
Engine 4-cylinder
Doors 4-door

Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-491-7275

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

2016 Hyundai Elantra