$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Jeep Compass
High Altitude Edition
2017 Jeep Compass
High Altitude Edition
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
168,777KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4NJDAB2HD197476
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour DARK SLATE GREY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,777 KM
Vehicle Description
Compass Sport 2.4 4x4
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
SOFT TONNEAU COVER
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
BLACK
ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 W/DUAL VVT (STD)
DARK SLATE GREY LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM (STD)
TIRES: P225/60R17 BSW AS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission Tip Start (STD)
SECURITY & CARGO CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Soft Tonneau Cover Universal Garage Door Opener Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror Security Alarm Tire Pressure Monitoring System
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23G HIGH ALTITUDE EDITION -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Keyless Entry Body-Colour Fascia w/Bright Insert Speed-Sensitive Power Locks Bright Side Roof Rails Body-Colour Liftgate App...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
2017 Jeep Compass High Altitude Edition 168,777 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited 43,319 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 40,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
Call Dealer
1-888-317-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2017 Jeep Compass