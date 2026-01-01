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Compass Sport 2.4 4x4

2017 Jeep Compass

168,777 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Jeep Compass

High Altitude Edition

Watch This Vehicle
14333459.819420905?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=31977

2017 Jeep Compass

High Altitude Edition

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
168,777KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4NJDAB2HD197476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour DARK SLATE GREY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,777 KM

Vehicle Description

Compass Sport 2.4 4x4

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
SOFT TONNEAU COVER
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
BLACK
ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 W/DUAL VVT (STD)
DARK SLATE GREY LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM (STD)
TIRES: P225/60R17 BSW AS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission Tip Start (STD)
SECURITY & CARGO CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Soft Tonneau Cover Universal Garage Door Opener Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror Security Alarm Tire Pressure Monitoring System
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23G HIGH ALTITUDE EDITION -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Keyless Entry Body-Colour Fascia w/Bright Insert Speed-Sensitive Power Locks Bright Side Roof Rails Body-Colour Liftgate App...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

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1-888-317-XXXX

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1-888-317-2537

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2017 Jeep Compass