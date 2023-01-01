$27,811+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Murano
Platinum AWD - AWD - LEATHER - NAVIGATION - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$27,811
+ taxes & licensing
126,574KM
Used
VIN 5N1AZ2MH5HN201442
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 201442
- Mileage 126,574 KM
Vehicle Description
All Wheel Drive
Remote Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Seating Surfaces
Heated & Cooled Front Seats
Navigation
Reverse Camera
Panoramic Moonroof
3.5L - 6 Cylinder Engine
Automatic Transmission
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
