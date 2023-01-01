Menu
<div>All Wheel Drive<br><br>Remote Start<br>Remote Keyless Entry<br>Leather Seating Surfaces<br>Heated & Cooled Front Seats<br>Navigation<br>Reverse Camera<br>Panoramic Moonroof<br><br>3.5L - 6 Cylinder Engine<br>Automatic Transmission</div>

2017 Nissan Murano

126,574 KM

$27,811

+ tax & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$27,811

+ taxes & licensing

126,574KM
Used
VIN 5N1AZ2MH5HN201442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 201442
  • Mileage 126,574 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

