2017 Nissan Rogue

$19,734 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 4 , 5 1 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9929006

9929006 Stock #: 805211A

805211A VIN: 5N1AT2MV0HC805211

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 805211A

Mileage 184,511 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.