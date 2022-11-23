Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Spark

128,442 KM

Details Description Features

$18,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Spark

2018 Chevrolet Spark

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Spark

LT

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

Contact Seller

$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

128,442KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9427794
  • Stock #: 99828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 128,442 KM

Vehicle Description

Subcompact Car, 4dr HB CVT LT w/1LT, 1-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 1.4L

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (98 hp [73.07 kW] @ 6200 rpm 94 lb-ft of torque [127.4 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dodge City Auto

2018 Chevrolet Spark...
 128,442 KM
$18,800 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Fusion SE ...
 119,845 KM
$19,800 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Cherokee L...
 1,001 KM
$51,280 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

Call Dealer

888-350-XXXX

(click to show)

888-350-1594

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory