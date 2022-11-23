$18,800+ tax & licensing
$18,800
+ taxes & licensing
Dodge City Auto
888-350-1594
2018 Chevrolet Spark

LT
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
128,442KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9427794
- Stock #: 99828
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 128,442 KM
Vehicle Description
Subcompact Car, 4dr HB CVT LT w/1LT, 1-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 1.4L
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (98 hp [73.07 kW] @ 6200 rpm 94 lb-ft of torque [127.4 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3