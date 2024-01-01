$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus - REBUILT STATUS - NAVIGATION - LEATHER HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - STOW 'N GO
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus - REBUILT STATUS - NAVIGATION - LEATHER HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - STOW 'N GO
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
140,847KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGDG9JR165645
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 165645
- Mileage 140,847 KM
Vehicle Description
REBUILT STATUS
Radio 430N Multimedia Centre w/ Garmin Navigation
Driver Convenience Group:
Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
Remote USB Port
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/ Microphone
Leather Seating Surfaces
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
10-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ Power Lumbar Adjust
Power Front Passenger Seat
Electronic Vehicle Information Centre (EVIC)
6.5" Touchscreen
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary & USB Inputs
12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlets (x3)
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
2nd & 3rd-Row Stow n' Go Fold-In-Floor Seats
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Super Console
Dual Glove Boxes
Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting
Rear Overhead Console System w/ Overhead Bins
Rear Swiveling Reading/Courtesy Lamps
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
Exterior Features:
Remote Keyless Entry
Power Liftgate
Power Dual Sliding Doors
Quad-Halogen Headlamps
Fog Lamps
Chrome Stow n' Place Roof Rack System
Heated Mirrors
Rear Privacy Glass
17" Painted Aluminum Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Fuel Economizer Mode
Universal Garage Door Opener
Cruise Control
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
All-Speed Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring Warning Lamp
Performance Features:
3.6L Pentastar VVT - 6 Cylinder Engine
283hp/ 260lb-ft Torque
6-Speed Automatic Transmission
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan