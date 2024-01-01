Menu
REBUILT STATUS

Radio 430N Multimedia Centre w/ Garmin Navigation

Driver Convenience Group:

Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
Remote USB Port
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/ Microphone

Leather Seating Surfaces
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
10-Way Power Drivers Seat w/ Power Lumbar Adjust
Power Front Passenger Seat
Electronic Vehicle Information Centre (EVIC)
6.5 Touchscreen
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary & USB Inputs
12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlets (x3)
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
2nd & 3rd-Row Stow n Go Fold-In-Floor Seats
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Super Console
Dual Glove Boxes
Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting
Rear Overhead Console System w/ Overhead Bins
Rear Swiveling Reading/Courtesy Lamps
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control

Exterior Features:

Remote Keyless Entry
Power Liftgate
Power Dual Sliding Doors
Quad-Halogen Headlamps
Fog Lamps
Chrome Stow n Place Roof Rack System
Heated Mirrors
Rear Privacy Glass
17 Painted Aluminum Wheels

Drivers Assistance:

ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Fuel Economizer Mode
Universal Garage Door Opener
Cruise Control
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
All-Speed Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring Warning Lamp

Performance Features:

3.6L Pentastar VVT - 6 Cylinder Engine
283hp/ 260lb-ft Torque
6-Speed Automatic Transmission

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

140,847 KM

Details Description

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

140,847KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGDG9JR165645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 165645
  • Mileage 140,847 KM

Vehicle Description

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan