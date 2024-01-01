Menu
Account
Sign In
Small SUV 4WD, 2.4L Auto AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

67,360 KM

Details Description Features

$22,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4L

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4L

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller

$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
67,360KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # G324B
  • Mileage 67,360 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, 2.4L Auto AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
MINERAL GRAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Used 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 158,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 RAM 1500 SLT 86,820 KM $56,355 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty 166,269 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

Call Dealer

1-888-317-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-317-2537

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe