2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

171,655 KM

Details Description

$23,240

+ tax & licensing
$23,240

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Luxury - AWD - INFINITY AUDIO - NAVIGATION

Luxury - AWD - INFINITY AUDIO - NAVIGATION

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$23,240

+ taxes & licensing

171,655KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10510926
  • Stock #: 283816
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF1JU283816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 283816
  • Mileage 171,655 KM

Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive - 6 Seater


Leather Seats
Heated Front & 2nd Row Seats
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Panoramic Moonroof
Premium Infinity Audio
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Passenger Seat
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Memory Seat Settings
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Tri-Zone Climate Controls


Exterior Features:

Power Liftgate
Remote Keyless Entry
Fog Lamps
Smart Access Doors
Roof Rails
Chrome Door Handles
18" Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Blind Spot Monitoring
Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors
Navigation
Drive Mode Select
Cross Traffic Alert
Cruise Control
Hill Descent Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control


Performance Features:

All Wheel Drive
3.3L - 6 Cylinder Engine
290hp/ 252lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

