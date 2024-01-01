2018 Jeep Wrangler

Menu
Command-Trac 4x4 System - Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop


Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob w/ Chrome Accent
Electronic Vehicle Information Centre (EVIC)
Radio 130 Multimedia Centre w/ 8 Speakers
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Audio Input Jack
Remote USB Port
12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows w/ Front 1-Touch Down Function
Power Door Locks
Power Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Mopar Slush Mats


Exterior Features:

Remote Keyless Entry
Fog Lamps
Black Heated Exterior Mirrors
Rock Rails
Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop (Black Spackle)
Gloss Black Front & Rear Bumper Appliques
Low-Gloss Black Wrangler JK Decal
Fuel Tank & Transfer Case Skid Plates
Tow Hooks (2 Front, 1 Rear)


Drivers Assistance:

Cruise Control
Hill Descent Control
Hill Start Assist
Trailer Sway Control
Electronic Roll Mitigation
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display


Performance Features:

Command-Trac 4x4 System
3.6L Pentastar VVT - 6 Cylinder Engine
285hp/ 260lb-ft Torque
5-Speed Automatic Transmission
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Performance Suspension


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

2018 Jeep Wrangler

87,900 KM

Details Description

$34,458

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Willys Wheeler - 4x4 - FREEDOM TOP - SIRIUSXM - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Willys Wheeler - 4x4 - FREEDOM TOP - SIRIUSXM - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller

$34,458

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,900KM
VIN 1C4BJWDG8JL870871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gobi (Beige)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 870871
  • Mileage 87,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

$34,458

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Wrangler