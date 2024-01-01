$34,458+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Willys Wheeler - 4x4 - FREEDOM TOP - SIRIUSXM - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE
2018 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Willys Wheeler - 4x4 - FREEDOM TOP - SIRIUSXM - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$34,458
+ taxes & licensing
Used
87,900KM
VIN 1C4BJWDG8JL870871
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gobi (Beige)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 870871
- Mileage 87,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Command-Trac 4x4 System - Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob w/ Chrome Accent
Electronic Vehicle Information Centre (EVIC)
Radio 130 Multimedia Centre w/ 8 Speakers
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Audio Input Jack
Remote USB Port
12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows w/ Front 1-Touch Down Function
Power Door Locks
Power Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Mopar Slush Mats
Exterior Features:
Remote Keyless Entry
Fog Lamps
Black Heated Exterior Mirrors
Rock Rails
Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop (Black Spackle)
Gloss Black Front & Rear Bumper Appliques
Low-Gloss Black Wrangler JK Decal
Fuel Tank & Transfer Case Skid Plates
Tow Hooks (2 Front, 1 Rear)
Drivers Assistance:
Cruise Control
Hill Descent Control
Hill Start Assist
Trailer Sway Control
Electronic Roll Mitigation
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Performance Features:
Command-Trac 4x4 System
3.6L Pentastar VVT - 6 Cylinder Engine
285hp/ 260lb-ft Torque
5-Speed Automatic Transmission
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Performance Suspension
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob w/ Chrome Accent
Electronic Vehicle Information Centre (EVIC)
Radio 130 Multimedia Centre w/ 8 Speakers
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Audio Input Jack
Remote USB Port
12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows w/ Front 1-Touch Down Function
Power Door Locks
Power Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Mopar Slush Mats
Exterior Features:
Remote Keyless Entry
Fog Lamps
Black Heated Exterior Mirrors
Rock Rails
Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop (Black Spackle)
Gloss Black Front & Rear Bumper Appliques
Low-Gloss Black Wrangler JK Decal
Fuel Tank & Transfer Case Skid Plates
Tow Hooks (2 Front, 1 Rear)
Drivers Assistance:
Cruise Control
Hill Descent Control
Hill Start Assist
Trailer Sway Control
Electronic Roll Mitigation
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Performance Features:
Command-Trac 4x4 System
3.6L Pentastar VVT - 6 Cylinder Engine
285hp/ 260lb-ft Torque
5-Speed Automatic Transmission
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Performance Suspension
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
$34,458
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2018 Jeep Wrangler