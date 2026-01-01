$25,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
ST 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box *Ltd Avail*
2018 RAM 1500
ST 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box *Ltd Avail*
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-955-2111
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black (PX8)
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PT3542
- Mileage 135,545 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 RAM 1500 ST 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box - HEMI V8 | Crew Cab | 4x4 Truck For Sale in Saskatoon, SK
VIN: 3C6RR7KT9JG148973
Mileage: 135,545 KM
Exterior Color: Black
Interior: Premium Light Grey Cloth
Trim: ST 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box
Condition: Excellent Condition | Crew Cab | 4x4
2018 RAM 1500 ST 4x4 Crew Cab for Sale in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
Looking for a 2018 RAM 1500 ST 4x4 Crew Cab for sale in Saskatoon? This dependable full-size pickup offers legendary HEMI® performance, proven reliability, excellent towing capability, and the spacious comfort of a Crew Cab. Finished in sleek Black with a Premium Light Grey Cloth Interior, this RAM is ready for work, recreation, or everyday driving.
Powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI® V8 paired with an 8-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission and electronic shift-on-the-fly 4x4, this RAM delivers the power and capability Saskatchewan truck owners demand.
Available now at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, this RAM 1500 offers exceptional value, strong performance, and the versatility to handle everything from hauling trailers to weekend adventures.
Legendary HEMI® Performance
Built to perform, the RAM 1500 delivers dependable power and capability.
Performance Features
Legendary 5.7L HEMI® V8 Engine
395 Horsepower
410 lb-ft Torque
8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Transmission
Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly 4x4
Tow/Haul Mode
Heavy-Duty Suspension
Electronic Stability Control
Hill Start Assist
Trailer Sway Control
Four-Wheel Disc Brakes
Electric Power Steering
Excellent Towing & Payload Capability
RAM ST Features
The ST trim provides everything you need for work and everyday driving.
Comfort & Convenience
Premium Light Grey Cloth Seating
40/20/40 Front Bench Seat
Seating for Up to Six Passengers
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Remote Keyless Entry
Power Heated Exterior Mirrors
Rear Folding Bench Seat
Multiple Storage Compartments
12-Volt Power Outlets
Technology & Infotainment
Stay connected while on the road.
Technology Features
Uconnect® Multimedia System
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth® Hands-Free Calling
Bluetooth® Audio Streaming
USB Input
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM® Satellite Radio Capability
Voice Command
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls (if equipped)
Driver Information Centre
Safety Features
RAM is engineered to help keep you and your passengers protected.
Safety Features
Electronic Stability Control
Trailer Sway Control
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Brake Assist
Traction Control
Advanced Multistage Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Electronic Roll Mitigation
Child Safety Rear Door Locks
LATCH Child Seat Anchors
Exterior Features
Built tough with classic RAM styling.
Exterior Highlights
Black Exterior
Black Front Grille
Black Front & Rear Bumpers
Automatic Headlights
Heated Power Mirrors
17-Inch Steel or Aluminum Wheels (depending on equipment)
Locking Tailgate
Cargo Bed Lighting
Tow Hooks
5'7" Cargo Box
Rear Privacy Glass (if equipped)
Interior Comfort
The spacious Crew Cab makes this RAM ideal for work or family use.
Interior Highlights
Premium Light Grey Cloth Interior
Spacious Crew Cab Seating
Seating for Up to Six
Fold-Up Rear Bench
Large Rear Legroom
Split Front Bench Seat
Convenient Interior Storage
Durable Cabin Materials
Quiet Ride
Why Buy This 2018 RAM 1500 ST 4x4?
Legendary 5.7L HEMI® V8
Crew Cab Practicality
Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly 4x4
Excellent Towing Capability
Spacious Interior
Reliable & Proven Powertrain
Comfortable Daily Driver
Great Work Truck
Strong Resale Value
Perfect for Saskatchewan Winters
In-House Financing Available at Platinum Auto Sport
At Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, we specialize in helping customers get approved regardless of their credit history. Whether you have excellent credit or you're rebuilding your financial future, we're here to help.
We Finance All Credit Types
Good Credit
Bad Credit
No Credit
First-Time Buyers
New to Canada
Self-Employed
Bankruptcy
Consumer Proposal
Credit Rebuilding
Trade-Ins Welcome
We work with Canada's leading banks and trusted automotive lenders to secure competitive rates and flexible financing options.
We proudly serve customers throughout Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, North Battleford, Yorkton, Swift Current, Estevan, Weyburn, and communities across Saskatchewan.
Whether you're looking for:
RAM 1500 financing in Saskatchewan
Used truck financing in Saskatoon
Bad credit truck loans
No credit vehicle financing
Affordable 4x4 truck financing
Platinum Auto Sport has financing solutions tailored to your needs.
Why Buy From Platinum Auto Sport?
Platinum Auto Sport is one of Saskatchewan's trusted independent dealerships specializing in premium pre-owned trucks, SUVs, luxury vehicles, and performance cars.
Every vehicle is professionally inspected and carefully selected to ensure quality, reliability, and value.
When you purchase from us, you'll enjoy:
Financing for All Credit Situations
In-House Financing Available
Competitive Trade-In Values
Extended Warranty Options
Professionally Inspected Vehicles
Nationwide Vehicle Delivery
Transparent, No-Pressure Buying Experience
Premium Inventory at Competitive Prices
Schedule Your Test Drive Today
This 2018 RAM 1500 ST 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box combines legendary HEMI® performance, dependable capability, and everyday comfort in one outstanding pickup.
Visit Platinum Auto Sport at 330 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, or apply online today for fast financing approval.
Platinum Auto Sport - Saskatchewan's trusted destination for premium pre-owned RAM trucks, quality used vehicles, and in-house financing solutions for all types of credit.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Powertrain
Safety
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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306-955-2111