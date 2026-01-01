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2018 RAM 1500 ST 4x4 Crew Cab 57 Box - HEMI V8 | Crew Cab | 4x4 Truck For Sale in Saskatoon, SK VIN: 3C6RR7KT9JG148973 Mileage: 135,545 KM Exterior Color: Black Interior: Premium Light Grey Cloth Trim: ST 4x4 Crew Cab 57 Box Condition: Excellent Condition | Crew Cab | 4x4 2018 RAM 1500 ST 4x4 Crew Cab for Sale in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Looking for a 2018 RAM 1500 ST 4x4 Crew Cab for sale in Saskatoon? This dependable full-size pickup offers legendary HEMI® performance, proven reliability, excellent towing capability, and the spacious comfort of a Crew Cab. Finished in sleek Black with a Premium Light Grey Cloth Interior, this RAM is ready for work, recreation, or everyday driving. Powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI® V8 paired with an 8-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission and electronic shift-on-the-fly 4x4, this RAM delivers the power and capability Saskatchewan truck owners demand. Available now at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, this RAM 1500 offers exceptional value, strong performance, and the versatility to handle everything from hauling trailers to weekend adventures. Legendary HEMI® Performance Built to perform, the RAM 1500 delivers dependable power and capability. Performance Features Legendary 5.7L HEMI® V8 Engine 395 Horsepower 410 lb-ft Torque 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Transmission Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly 4x4 Tow/Haul Mode Heavy-Duty Suspension Electronic Stability Control Hill Start Assist Trailer Sway Control Four-Wheel Disc Brakes Electric Power Steering Excellent Towing & Payload Capability RAM ST Features The ST trim provides everything you need for work and everyday driving. Comfort & Convenience Premium Light Grey Cloth Seating 40/20/40 Front Bench Seat Seating for Up to Six Passengers Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Windows Power Door Locks Remote Keyless Entry Power Heated Exterior Mirrors Rear Folding Bench Seat Multiple Storage Compartments 12-Volt Power Outlets Technology & Infotainment Stay connected while on the road. Technology Features Uconnect® Multimedia System Touchscreen Display Bluetooth® Hands-Free Calling Bluetooth® Audio Streaming USB Input Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM® Satellite Radio Capability Voice Command Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls (if equipped) Driver Information Centre Safety Features RAM is engineered to help keep you and your passengers protected. Safety Features Electronic Stability Control Trailer Sway Control Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Brake Assist Traction Control Advanced Multistage Airbags Tire Pressure Monitoring System Electronic Roll Mitigation Child Safety Rear Door Locks LATCH Child Seat Anchors Exterior Features Built tough with classic RAM styling. Exterior Highlights Black Exterior Black Front Grille Black Front & Rear Bumpers Automatic Headlights Heated Power Mirrors 17-Inch Steel or Aluminum Wheels (depending on equipment) Locking Tailgate Cargo Bed Lighting Tow Hooks 57 Cargo Box Rear Privacy Glass (if equipped) Interior Comfort The spacious Crew Cab makes this RAM ideal for work or family use. Interior Highlights Premium Light Grey Cloth Interior Spacious Crew Cab Seating Seating for Up to Six Fold-Up Rear Bench Large Rear Legroom Split Front Bench Seat Convenient Interior Storage Durable Cabin Materials Quiet Ride Why Buy This 2018 RAM 1500 ST 4x4? Legendary 5.7L HEMI® V8 Crew Cab Practicality Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly 4x4 Excellent Towing Capability Spacious Interior Reliable & Proven Powertrain Comfortable Daily Driver Great Work Truck Strong Resale Value Perfect for Saskatchewan Winters In-House Financing Available at Platinum Auto Sport At Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, we specialize in helping customers get approved regardless of their credit history. Whether you have excellent credit or youre rebuilding your financial future, were here to help. We Finance All Credit Types Good Credit Bad Credit No Credit First-Time Buyers New to Canada Self-Employed Bankruptcy Consumer Proposal Credit Rebuilding Trade-Ins Welcome We work with Canadas leading banks and trusted automotive lenders to secure competitive rates and flexible financing options. We proudly serve customers throughout Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, North Battleford, Yorkton, Swift Current, Estevan, Weyburn, and communities across Saskatchewan. Whether youre looking for: RAM 1500 financing in Saskatchewan Used truck financing in Saskatoon Bad credit truck loans No credit vehicle financing Affordable 4x4 truck financing Platinum Auto Sport has financing solutions tailored to your needs. Why Buy From Platinum Auto Sport? Platinum Auto Sport is one of Saskatchewans trusted independent dealerships specializing in premium pre-owned trucks, SUVs, luxury vehicles, and performance cars. Every vehicle is professionally inspected and carefully selected to ensure quality, reliability, and value. When you purchase from us, youll enjoy: Financing for All Credit Situations In-House Financing Available Competitive Trade-In Values Extended Warranty Options Professionally Inspected Vehicles Nationwide Vehicle Delivery Transparent, No-Pressure Buying Experience Premium Inventory at Competitive Prices Schedule Your Test Drive Today This 2018 RAM 1500 ST 4x4 Crew Cab 57 Box combines legendary HEMI® performance, dependable capability, and everyday comfort in one outstanding pickup. Visit Platinum Auto Sport at 330 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, or apply online today for fast financing approval. Platinum Auto Sport - Saskatchewans trusted destination for premium pre-owned RAM trucks, quality used vehicles, and in-house financing solutions for all types of credit.

2018 RAM 1500

135,545 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 RAM 1500

ST 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box *Ltd Avail*

Watch This Vehicle
14536887

2018 RAM 1500

ST 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box *Ltd Avail*

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-955-2111

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$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
135,545KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT9JG148973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black (PX8)
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PT3542
  • Mileage 135,545 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 RAM 1500 ST 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box - HEMI V8 | Crew Cab | 4x4 Truck For Sale in Saskatoon, SK

VIN: 3C6RR7KT9JG148973
Mileage: 135,545 KM
Exterior Color: Black
Interior: Premium Light Grey Cloth
Trim: ST 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box
Condition: Excellent Condition | Crew Cab | 4x4

2018 RAM 1500 ST 4x4 Crew Cab for Sale in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Looking for a 2018 RAM 1500 ST 4x4 Crew Cab for sale in Saskatoon? This dependable full-size pickup offers legendary HEMI® performance, proven reliability, excellent towing capability, and the spacious comfort of a Crew Cab. Finished in sleek Black with a Premium Light Grey Cloth Interior, this RAM is ready for work, recreation, or everyday driving.

Powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI® V8 paired with an 8-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission and electronic shift-on-the-fly 4x4, this RAM delivers the power and capability Saskatchewan truck owners demand.

Available now at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, this RAM 1500 offers exceptional value, strong performance, and the versatility to handle everything from hauling trailers to weekend adventures.

Legendary HEMI® Performance

Built to perform, the RAM 1500 delivers dependable power and capability.

Performance Features
Legendary 5.7L HEMI® V8 Engine
395 Horsepower
410 lb-ft Torque
8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Transmission
Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly 4x4
Tow/Haul Mode
Heavy-Duty Suspension
Electronic Stability Control
Hill Start Assist
Trailer Sway Control
Four-Wheel Disc Brakes
Electric Power Steering
Excellent Towing & Payload Capability
RAM ST Features

The ST trim provides everything you need for work and everyday driving.

Comfort & Convenience
Premium Light Grey Cloth Seating
40/20/40 Front Bench Seat
Seating for Up to Six Passengers
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Remote Keyless Entry
Power Heated Exterior Mirrors
Rear Folding Bench Seat
Multiple Storage Compartments
12-Volt Power Outlets
Technology & Infotainment

Stay connected while on the road.

Technology Features
Uconnect® Multimedia System
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth® Hands-Free Calling
Bluetooth® Audio Streaming
USB Input
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM® Satellite Radio Capability
Voice Command
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls (if equipped)
Driver Information Centre
Safety Features

RAM is engineered to help keep you and your passengers protected.

Safety Features
Electronic Stability Control
Trailer Sway Control
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Brake Assist
Traction Control
Advanced Multistage Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Electronic Roll Mitigation
Child Safety Rear Door Locks
LATCH Child Seat Anchors
Exterior Features

Built tough with classic RAM styling.

Exterior Highlights
Black Exterior
Black Front Grille
Black Front & Rear Bumpers
Automatic Headlights
Heated Power Mirrors
17-Inch Steel or Aluminum Wheels (depending on equipment)
Locking Tailgate
Cargo Bed Lighting
Tow Hooks
5'7" Cargo Box
Rear Privacy Glass (if equipped)
Interior Comfort

The spacious Crew Cab makes this RAM ideal for work or family use.

Interior Highlights
Premium Light Grey Cloth Interior
Spacious Crew Cab Seating
Seating for Up to Six
Fold-Up Rear Bench
Large Rear Legroom
Split Front Bench Seat
Convenient Interior Storage
Durable Cabin Materials
Quiet Ride
Why Buy This 2018 RAM 1500 ST 4x4?
Legendary 5.7L HEMI® V8
Crew Cab Practicality
Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly 4x4
Excellent Towing Capability
Spacious Interior
Reliable & Proven Powertrain
Comfortable Daily Driver
Great Work Truck
Strong Resale Value
Perfect for Saskatchewan Winters
In-House Financing Available at Platinum Auto Sport

At Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, we specialize in helping customers get approved regardless of their credit history. Whether you have excellent credit or you're rebuilding your financial future, we're here to help.

We Finance All Credit Types
Good Credit
Bad Credit
No Credit
First-Time Buyers
New to Canada
Self-Employed
Bankruptcy
Consumer Proposal
Credit Rebuilding
Trade-Ins Welcome

We work with Canada's leading banks and trusted automotive lenders to secure competitive rates and flexible financing options.

We proudly serve customers throughout Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, North Battleford, Yorkton, Swift Current, Estevan, Weyburn, and communities across Saskatchewan.

Whether you're looking for:

RAM 1500 financing in Saskatchewan
Used truck financing in Saskatoon
Bad credit truck loans
No credit vehicle financing
Affordable 4x4 truck financing

Platinum Auto Sport has financing solutions tailored to your needs.

Why Buy From Platinum Auto Sport?

Platinum Auto Sport is one of Saskatchewan's trusted independent dealerships specializing in premium pre-owned trucks, SUVs, luxury vehicles, and performance cars.

Every vehicle is professionally inspected and carefully selected to ensure quality, reliability, and value.

When you purchase from us, you'll enjoy:

Financing for All Credit Situations
In-House Financing Available
Competitive Trade-In Values
Extended Warranty Options
Professionally Inspected Vehicles
Nationwide Vehicle Delivery
Transparent, No-Pressure Buying Experience
Premium Inventory at Competitive Prices
Schedule Your Test Drive Today

This 2018 RAM 1500 ST 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box combines legendary HEMI® performance, dependable capability, and everyday comfort in one outstanding pickup.

Visit Platinum Auto Sport at 330 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, or apply online today for fast financing approval.

Platinum Auto Sport - Saskatchewan's trusted destination for premium pre-owned RAM trucks, quality used vehicles, and in-house financing solutions for all types of credit.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Spare Tire

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Safety

Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Vinyl Seats

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 6 speed
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

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306-955-XXXX

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306-955-2111

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$25,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Platinum AutoSport

306-955-2111

2018 RAM 1500