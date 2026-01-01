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2500 SLT

2018 RAM 2500

201,941 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 RAM 2500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
14062386

2018 RAM 2500

SLT

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
201,941KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6TR5DT9JG147166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 201,941 KM

Vehicle Description

2500 SLT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Park-Sense rear park assist system

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE
Electronic Trailer Brake Controller

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Chrome Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Monotone Paint
Rear Power Sliding Window

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On/Off Road
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 (STD)
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Tow Hooks
GVWR: 4 082 KGS (9 000 LBS) (STD)
WHEELS: 18" X 8" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
BLACK VINYL FLOOR COVERING -inc: Delete Floor Mats
BLACK POWER FOLDING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Power Folding Exterior Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Black Exterior Mirrors (LE6) Trailer Tow Mirrors
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control Front Heated Seats Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY -inc: 5" Touchscreen Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth GPS Antenna Input
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Power Folding Exterior Mirrors Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control G...
SLT PLUS DECOR GROUP -inc: Electronic Trailer Brake Controller Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Fog Lamps Wheels: 18" x 8" Polished Forged Aluminum Bright Grille w/Bright Billets Luxury Group Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror Universal Garage...
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH -inc: Front Armrest w/Cup Holders Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - IP Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Storage Tray Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

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1-888-317-XXXX

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1-888-317-2537

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Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2018 RAM 2500